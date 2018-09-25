Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Barrington Research’s 11th Annual Fall Conference

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services, plans to attend Barrington Research’s 11th Annual Fall Conference in Chicago, Illinois on September 27, 2018. Management will be participating in investor meetings, which is the principal format of the Conference.



About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

