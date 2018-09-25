Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated    SYKE

SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (SYKE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/25 10:00:00 pm
30.415 USD   -1.22%
11:01pSykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Barrington Rese..
GL
09/07SYKES ENTERPRIS : to hire up to 500 in Fayetteville by year's end
AQ
08/07SYKES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Barrington Research’s 11th Annual Fall Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services, plans to attend Barrington Research’s 11th Annual Fall Conference in Chicago, Illinois on September 27, 2018. Management will be participating in investor meetings, which is the principal format of the Conference.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or “the Company”) is a leading provider of multi-channel demand generation and global customer engagement services. The Company provides differentiated full lifecycle customer-engagement solutions and services to Global 2000 companies and their end customers primarily in the technology, financial services, healthcare, communications and transportation & leisure industries. SYKES’ differentiated full lifecycle management services platform effectively engage customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital marketing and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, South Asia and Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Its Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer-engagement solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for our clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Its complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company has developed an extensive global reach with customer engagement centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It delivers cost-effective solutions that generate demand, enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

For additional information contact:
Subhaash Kumar
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
(813) 233-7143


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPO
11:01pSykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Barrington Research’s..
GL
09/07SYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : to hire up to 500 in Fayetteville by year's end
AQ
08/07SYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
08/07SYKES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06SYKES ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/06SYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Issues Notice of Release of Second-Quarter 2018..
AQ
07/20Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Resu..
GL
07/06SYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : This Boise call center just laid off hundreds o..
AQ
06/28SYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : Strengthens Presence in India as Part of Strate..
AQ
06/06SYKES ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED : will be rehiring for new clients
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/11Sykes Enterprises, Inc. (SYKE) CEO Chuck Sykes on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/06Sykes Enterprises beats by $0.09, misses on revenue 
08/05Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
05/11Sykes Enterprises' (SYKE) CEO Chuck Sykes on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
05/07Sykes Enterprises beats by $0.15, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 636 M
EBIT 2018 111 M
Net income 2018 60,3 M
Finance 2018 105 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 22,31
P/E ratio 2019 16,10
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 1 318 M
Chart SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 34,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles E. Sykes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Summers MacLeod Non-Executive Chairman
Lynn Loefgren Senior Vice President-Global Operations
John Chapman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
David L. Pearson Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYKES ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED-2.10%1 318
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.35%136 943
ACCENTURE12.76%116 356
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES63.56%115 657
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING27.21%65 209
VMWARE, INC.22.47%62 732
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.