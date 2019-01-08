Log in
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

01/08/2019 | 04:16pm EST

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading provider of multi-channel demand generation and global customer engagement services, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2018, on February 25, 2019, after the market close. The Company intends to issue a brief advisory release informing the market about the posting of its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on February 25, 2019. Subsequent to the advisory release, the Company will post its financial results for the quarter to its website, which can then be viewed at either www.sykes.com (under the “Investor Relations” section, sub-section “Investor News”) or at: http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/investor-news/default.aspx.

SYKES’ management team will conduct a conference call on February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth-quarter 2018 results. The discussion will be carried live on the Internet and can be accessed via SYKES’ web site at http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Replay of the conference call via the Internet will be available at  https://services.choruscall.com/links/sykes190226.html until February 26, 2020.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or “the Company”) is a leading provider of multi‐channel demand generation and global customer engagement services. The Company provides differentiated full lifecycle customer‐engagement solutions and services to Global 2000 companies and their end customers primarily in the technology, financial services, healthcare, communications and transportation & leisure industries. SYKES’ differentiated full lifecycle management services platform effectively engage customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital marketing and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, South Asia and Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Its Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer‐engagement solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self‐service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for our clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Its complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company has developed an extensive global reach with customer engagement centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It delivers cost‐effective solutions that generate demand, enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

For additional information contact:
Subhaash Kumar
(813) 233-7143


© GlobeNewswire 2019
