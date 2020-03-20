Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sylvania Platinum Limited    SLP   BMG864081044

SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED

(SLP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 05:27:33 am
33.33 GBp   +14.93%
05:13aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03/18SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Update
PU
03/17SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - Share Buyback Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sylvania Platinum : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:13am EDT

RNS Number : 9797G

Sylvania Platinum Limited

20 March 2020

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMESESSUSESSESD

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 09:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED
05:13aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
03/18SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Update
PU
03/17SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - Share Buyback Update
AQ
03/16SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Update
PU
03/10SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - Share Buyback Update
AQ
03/09SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback
PU
03/04SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - Share Buyback programme
AQ
03/03SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Announcement
PU
03/02SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/18SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED : - Interim financial results for the six months ended..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 207 M
EBIT 2020 131 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 90,3 M
Yield 2020 16,1%
P/E ratio 2020 1,80x
P/E ratio 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 -0,04x
Capitalization 161 M
Chart SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sylvania Platinum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,16  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 273%
Spread / Average Target 273%
Spread / Lowest Target 273%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Stuart Angus Murray Independent Non-executive Chairman
Lewanne Carminati Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
Roger Alyn Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Eileen Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED-21.68%94
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-7.93%6 693
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%5 381
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-7.41%4 138
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-36.80%2 818
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED0.98%2 594
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group