Sylvania Platinum : Share Buyback Update

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Update

16 March 2020

With reference to the proposed buyback of 4,875,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 ('Ordinary Shares') in the market, announced in the Company's interim financial results on 17 February 2020, the Company announces that, on 13 March 2020, it acquired 4,125,331Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.42% of the Company's issued share capital, at 47.36p per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, the

Company's issued share capital is 289,724,772 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of

11,435,814 Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 278,288,958 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is released by Sylvania Platinum Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Jaco Prinsloo.

