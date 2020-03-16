Log in
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED

(SLP)
03/16 04:01:27 am
46.2 GBp   -1.70%
Sylvania Platinum : Share Buyback Update

03/16/2020 | 03:32am EDT

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Update

16 March 2020

With reference to the proposed buyback of 4,875,000 ordinary shares of USD0.01 ('Ordinary Shares') in the market, announced in the Company's interim financial results on 17 February 2020, the Company announces that, on 13 March 2020, it acquired 4,125,331Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.42% of the Company's issued share capital, at 47.36p per Ordinary Share.

Following the above transaction, theCompany's issued share capital is 289,724,772 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of 11,435,814Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 278,288,958 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is released by Sylvania Platinum Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Jaco Prinsloo.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Jaco Prinsloo CEO

Lewanne Carminati CFO

+27 11 673 1171

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley / Ed Phillips

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 20 3405 0208

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:31:01 UTC
