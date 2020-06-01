Sylvania Platinum : Share Buyback Update

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Update

1 June 2020

Sylvania Platinum Limited advises that as at 29 May 2020, it has acquired 62,500 Ordinary Shares for the period 1 May to 29 May 2020, representing approximately 0.02% of the Company's issued share capital, at Aus$0.9195 per Ordinary Share. This relates to the buyback of up to 1,650,339 ordinary shares of USD0.01 ('Ordinary Shares') from all certificated non-UK shareholders who hold 175,000 shares or fewer in the Company ('the Plan'), as advised in the Company's interim financial results on 17 February 2020. The shares will be placed into Treasury. To date, a total of 499,103 Ordinary Shares have been bought back under the Plan.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, the

Company's issued share capital amounts to 286,845,657 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of

14,820,471 Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 272,025,186 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is released by Sylvania Platinum Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Mr Jaco Prinsloo.

