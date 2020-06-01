Log in
Sylvania Platinum : Share Buyback Update

06/01/2020 | 02:16am EDT

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Update

1 June 2020

Sylvania Platinum Limited advises that as at 29 May 2020, it has acquired 62,500 Ordinary Shares for the period 1 May to 29 May 2020, representing approximately 0.02% of the Company's issued share capital, at Aus$0.9195 per Ordinary Share. This relates to the buyback of up to 1,650,339 ordinary shares of USD0.01 ('Ordinary Shares') from all certificated non-UK shareholders who hold 175,000 shares or fewer in the Company ('the Plan'), as advised in the Company's interim financial results on 17 February 2020. The shares will be placed into Treasury. To date, a total of 499,103 Ordinary Shares have been bought back under the Plan.

Following the above-mentioned transaction, theCompany's issued share capital amounts to 286,845,657 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of 14,820,471Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 272,025,186 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is released by Sylvania Platinum Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ('MAR'), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Mr Jaco Prinsloo.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Jaco Prinsloo CEO

Lewanne Carminati CFO

+27 11 673 1171

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley / Ed Phillips

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 20 3405 0208

Justine James / Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 06:15:01 UTC
