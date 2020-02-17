Log in
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED

(SLP)
Sylvania Platinum : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

02/17/2020

17 February 2020

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

Sylvania Platinum Limited is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.sylvaniaplatinum.com.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 777 533 7175

Nominated Advisor and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley / Ed Phillips

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 20 3405 0208

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:11:09 UTC
