Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sylvania Platinum Ltd    SLP   BMG864081044

SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD (SLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:18 pm
20.2 GBp   -3.81%
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATIN : Final Results
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATIN : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATIN : Share Buyback Programme Update and Closure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sylvania Platinum : Share Buyback Programme Update and Closure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:22am EDT

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

("Sylvania" or "the Company")

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Programme Final Update and Closure

28 August 2018

With reference to the Share Buyback Programme (the "Programme") announced on 21 August 2017 and which subsequently ended on Friday, 24 August 2018, the Company announces that between 1 August 2018 and 24 August 2018, a total of 89,593 Ordinary $0.01 Shares ("Ordinary Shares") were purchased from non-UK based shareholders at a price of A$0.1619 per Ordinary Share.

This brings the total purchased during the course of the Programme to 2,397,481 Ordinary Shares representing 57% of the shares on offer under the Programme.

Ordinary Shares bought back in accordance with this Programme will be placed into treasury to be cancelled.

Your Directors advise that the Programme has officially ended.

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 291,133,661 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of 4,969,142 Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 286,164,519 Ordinary Shares.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited Clarendon House

2 Church Street Hamilton HM 11 Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976 Florida Hills, 1716 South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact: Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 777 533 7175

Nominated Advisor and Broker Liberum Capital Limited

Neil Elliot / Richard Crawley

Communications

Alma PR Limited

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

+44 (0) 7580 216 203

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Final Results
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update and Closure
PU
08/06SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update
PU
07/31QUARTERLY REPORT : 30 June 2018
PU
07/04SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update
PU
07/04SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Notice of Annual Results Release Date
PU
06/29SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Purchase
PU
06/29SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Extension
PU
06/06SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Goldplat Is Making Gold From Woodchips, Grease And Mine Muck 
2017SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Generating Platinum And Palladium From Mine Dumps 
2015Simulations Plus, Inc. Passes Its Checkup 
2015Exa Corp., Growth Will Drive Past Expectations 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58,4 M
EBIT 2018 14,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 7,76 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 77,6 M
Chart SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Sylvania Platinum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Terence Michael McConnachie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Angus Murray Independent Non-executive Chairman
Lewanne Carminati Finance Executive Officer
Roger Alyn Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Eileen Carr Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD52.45%78
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-14.97%7 821
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 632
HECLA MINING COMPANY-27.46%1 283
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-17.58%1 126
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.53%1 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.