Sylvania Platinum : Share Buyback Programme Update and Closure



Sylvania Platinum Limited

("Sylvania" or "the Company")

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Programme Final Update and Closure

28 August 2018

With reference to the Share Buyback Programme (the "Programme") announced on 21 August 2017 and which subsequently ended on Friday, 24 August 2018, the Company announces that between 1 August 2018 and 24 August 2018, a total of 89,593 Ordinary $0.01 Shares ("Ordinary Shares") were purchased from non-UK based shareholders at a price of A$0.1619 per Ordinary Share.

This brings the total purchased during the course of the Programme to 2,397,481 Ordinary Shares representing 57% of the shares on offer under the Programme.

Ordinary Shares bought back in accordance with this Programme will be placed into treasury to be cancelled.

Your Directors advise that the Programme has officially ended.

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital is 291,133,661 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of 4,969,142 Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 286,164,519 Ordinary Shares.

