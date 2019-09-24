Log in
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD

SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD

(SLP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 11:35:02 am
40 GBp   +1.27%
Sylvania Platinum : Share Purchase

09/24/2019 | 02:17am EDT

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Update

24 September 2019

With reference to the Share Buyback Programme (the 'Programme') announced on 23 September 2019, the Company announces that Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum') has acquired 3.0 million ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), representing approximately 1.04% of the Company's issued share capital, at 41.68p per Ordinary Share, for transfer into Treasury.

Under the Programme, the Company's offer to buy back up to 1.2 million Ordinary Shares from employees in the Company, excluding Directors, remains open until 27 September 2019, as previously announced.

The Ordinary Shares acquired under the Programme will be used to fulfil the current shortfall in shares held in Treasury to cover the bonus share awards and options, which vest over the next five years.

Following the above transaction, theCompany's issued share capital is 289,724,772 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of 7,209,635 Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 282,515,137 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is released by Sylvania Platinum Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the MAR (EU) 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Terence McConnachie.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)

+27 82 553 4256

Nominated Advisor and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley / Ed Phillips

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 203 405 0205

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 119 M
EBIT 2020 57,5 M
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 64,8 M
Yield 2020 4,56%
P/E ratio 2020 5,48x
P/E ratio 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 210 M
Chart SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Sylvania Platinum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,23  AUD
Last Close Price 0,73  AUD
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Independent Non-executive Chairman
Finance Executive Officer
Independent Non-Executive Director
Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD146.15%142
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD72.46%15 876
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 374
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 524
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.33.18%5 984
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED163.92%4 902
