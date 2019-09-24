Sylvania Platinum : Share Purchase

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Share Buyback Update

24 September 2019

With reference to the Share Buyback Programme (the 'Programme') announced on 23 September 2019, the Company announces that Liberum Capital Limited ('Liberum') has acquired 3.0 million ordinary shares of USD0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), representing approximately 1.04% of the Company's issued share capital, at 41.68p per Ordinary Share, for transfer into Treasury.

Under the Programme, the Company's offer to buy back up to 1.2 million Ordinary Shares from employees in the Company, excluding Directors, remains open until 27 September 2019, as previously announced.

The Ordinary Shares acquired under the Programme will be used to fulfil the current shortfall in shares held in Treasury to cover the bonus share awards and options, which vest over the next five years.

Following the above transaction, theCompany's issued share capital is 289,724,772 Ordinary Shares, of which a total of 7,209,635 Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in Sylvania is 282,515,137 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is released by Sylvania Platinum Limited and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the MAR (EU) 596/2014, and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is being made on behalf of the Company by Terence McConnachie.

