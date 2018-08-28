Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Sylvania Platinum Ltd    SLP   BMG864081044

SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD (SLP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:18 pm
20.2 GBp   -3.81%
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATIN : Final Results
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATIN : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATIN : Share Buyback Programme Update and Closure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sylvania Platinum : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:22am EDT

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

28 August 2018

Sylvania Platinum Limited, the low cost Platinum Group Metal processor and developer, is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.sylvaniaplatinum.com.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 777 533 7175

Nominated Advisor and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Neil Elliot / Richard Crawley

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 7580 216 203

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Final Results
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
PU
02:22aSYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update and Closure
PU
08/06SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update
PU
07/31QUARTERLY REPORT : 30 June 2018
PU
07/04SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update
PU
07/04SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Notice of Annual Results Release Date
PU
06/29SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Purchase
PU
06/29SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Extension
PU
06/06SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Share Buyback Programme Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Goldplat Is Making Gold From Woodchips, Grease And Mine Muck 
2017SYLVANIA PLATINUM : Generating Platinum And Palladium From Mine Dumps 
2015Simulations Plus, Inc. Passes Its Checkup 
2015Exa Corp., Growth Will Drive Past Expectations 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58,4 M
EBIT 2018 14,1 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 7,76 M
Yield 2018 1,54%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Capitalization 77,6 M
Chart SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Sylvania Platinum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,36 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
Managers
NameTitle
Terence Michael McConnachie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Angus Murray Independent Non-executive Chairman
Lewanne Carminati Finance Executive Officer
Roger Alyn Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Eileen Carr Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD52.45%78
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP-14.97%7 821
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 632
HECLA MINING COMPANY-27.46%1 283
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-17.58%1 126
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-45.53%1 060
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.