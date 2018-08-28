Sylvania Platinum : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sylvania Platinum Limited
('Sylvania' or 'the Company')
AIM (SLP)
Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
28 August 2018
Sylvania Platinum Limited, the low cost Platinum Group Metal processor and developer, is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.sylvaniaplatinum.com.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
|
Registered and postal address:
|
Sylvania Platinum Limited
|
|
Clarendon House
|
|
2 Church Street
|
|
Hamilton HM 11
|
|
Bermuda
|
|
|
SA Operations postal address:
|
PO Box 976
|
|
Florida Hills, 1716
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com
CONTACT DETAILS
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)
|
+44 777 533 7175
|
|
|
Nominated Advisor and Broker
|
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
|
Neil Elliot / Richard Crawley
|
|
|
|
Communications
|
|
Alma PR Limited
|
+44 (0) 7580 216 203
|
Josh Royston / Helena Bogle
|
Disclaimer
Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:21:05 UTC