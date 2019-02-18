Log in
Sylvania Platinum : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

02/18/2019 | 02:18am EST

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

18 February 2019

Sylvania Platinum Limited is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.sylvaniaplatinum.com.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 777 533 7175

Nominated Advisor and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley / Chris Britton

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 7580 216 203

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 07:16:18 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 68,3 M
EBIT 2019 22,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 17,6 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 72,8 M
Chart SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Duration : Period :
Sylvania Platinum Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,39 $
Spread / Average Target 50%
Managers
NameTitle
Terence Michael McConnachie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Angus Murray Independent Non-executive Chairman
Lewanne Carminati Finance Executive Officer
Roger Alyn Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Eileen Carr Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD22.46%73
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP5.97%9 440
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%7 256
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED34.16%2 783
HECLA MINING COMPANY13.98%1 292
TAHOE RESOURCES INC-1.21%1 157
