Sylvania Platinum : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sylvania Platinum Limited
('Sylvania' or 'the Company')
AIM (SLP)
Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation
2 September 2019
Sylvania Platinum Limited is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.sylvaniaplatinum.com.
CORPORATE INFORMATION
|
Registered and postal address:
|
Sylvania Platinum Limited
|
|
Clarendon House
|
|
2 Church Street
|
|
Hamilton HM 11
|
|
Bermuda
|
|
|
SA Operations postal address:
|
PO Box 976
|
|
Florida Hills, 1716
|
|
South Africa
|
|
Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com
CONTACT DETAILS
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)
|
+44 777 533 7175
|
|
|
Nominated Advisor and Broker
|
|
Liberum Capital Limited
|
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000
|
Richard Crawley / Ed Phillips
|
|
|
|
Communications
|
|
Alma PR Limited
|
+44 (0) 7580 216 203
|
Josh Royston / Helena Bogle
|
Disclaimer
Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:26:04 UTC