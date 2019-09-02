Log in
Sylvania Platinum : Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

09/02/2019

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Sylvania Platinum Limited

('Sylvania' or 'the Company')

AIM (SLP)

Publication of Updated Corporate Investor Presentation

2 September 2019

Sylvania Platinum Limited is pleased to announce that an updated corporate presentation is now available for download from the Company's website, www.sylvaniaplatinum.com.

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Registered and postal address:

Sylvania Platinum Limited

Clarendon House

2 Church Street

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

SA Operations postal address:

PO Box 976

Florida Hills, 1716

South Africa

Sylvania Website: www.sylvaniaplatinum.com

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information, please contact:

Terence McConnachie (Chief Executive Officer)

+44 777 533 7175

Nominated Advisor and Broker

Liberum Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Richard Crawley / Ed Phillips

Communications

Alma PR Limited

+44 (0) 7580 216 203

Josh Royston / Helena Bogle

Disclaimer

Sylvania Platinum Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:26:04 UTC
