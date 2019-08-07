Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Symantec Corporation    SYMC

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

(SYMC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Broadcom in advanced talks to buy Symantec's enterprise business: sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:14pm EDT
Illustration photo of a Symantec security app on a phone

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Inc is in advanced talks to buy Symantec Corp's enterprise business, according to people familiar with the matter.

It's possible that a deal is reached by the time Symantec announces earnings on Thursday, but negotiations could last longer, the sources said.

Both the companies could not be immediately reached for comment.

The deal could be worth about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2YSkZeC, citing sources.

Shares of Symantec, which has a market value of $12.63 billion, rose 14% in extended trading, while those of Broadcom fell 1%.

Symantec last month walked away from negotiations to sell itself to Broadcom over price disagreements, Reuters had reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Symantec is struggling with severe competition from nimbler rivals and has seen several top level executives leave the company this year, while it is also being investigated by U.S. regulators over an accounting irregularity.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 1.35% 270.05 Delayed Quote.4.78%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION -0.24% 20.41 Delayed Quote.7.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMANTEC CORPORATION
05:14pBROADCOM IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY SY : sources
RE
05:05pBROADCOM : Nears Deal to Buy Symantec's Enterprise Business
DJ
08/01SYMANTEC : Presents on DEF CON 27 Main Stage and Hosts Live-Hacking Demo at Blac..
BU
07/24SYMANTEC : Named a Leader Among Data Security Portfolios by Independent Research..
BU
07/22Stocks to Watch: Charles Schwab, Halliburton, Freeport-McMoRan, Equifax and M..
DJ
07/22CHARLES SCHWAB : Charles Schwab, Freeport-McMoRan, and Symantec
DJ
07/17SYMANTEC : to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on August 8, 2019
BU
07/17THREAT INTELLIGENCE SOFTWARE MARKET : Constant Innovation and R&D, Is 2019 to De..
AQ
07/16SYMANTEC : Introduces the Industry's Most Comprehensive Cloud Access Security So..
BU
07/15S&P ends near flat as Citigroup results sink banks; Nasdaq hits new high
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 817 M
EBIT 2020 1 515 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Debt 2020 2 011 M
Yield 2020 1,47%
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,04x
EV / Sales2021 2,93x
Capitalization 12 635 M
Chart SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Symantec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 20,28  $
Last Close Price 20,46  $
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMANTEC CORPORATION7.65%12 635
ADOBE23.92%138 937
WORKDAY INC.17.32%42 410
AUTODESK11.63%31 553
SQUARE INC15.17%27 593
ELECTRONIC ARTS14.18%26 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group