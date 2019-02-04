Symantec : Announces Appointment of Debora Beachner Tomlin as Chief Marketing Officer

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security
company, today announced that Debora B. Tomlin will join Symantec as
Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”), effective Feb. 22. Ms. Tomlin will
oversee Symantec’s global marketing organization and report directly to
Symantec President and CEO Greg Clark.
Ms. Tomlin is a proven leader and widely respected marketing executive
with more than 20 years of experience building exceptional marketing
programs and championing strategic initiatives across multiple channels.
Since 2012, she has served as EVP, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer
for CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, leading all aspects of
marketing, customer experience and data strategies. During her tenure,
she also led distribution and enterprise strategy. Prior to CSAA
Insurance Group, Ms. Tomlin held several senior leadership positions at
Capital One Bank, including Vice President of Brand Marketing, as well
as the roles of Senior Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Branding
for USAA Insurance Company.
“We are thrilled to welcome Deb to Symantec,” said Mr. Clark, Symantec
President and CEO. “An accomplished and influential leader in the
marketing industry, Deb brings tremendous experience leading marketing,
customer experience, distribution and product teams. I am confident her
expertise will help take our leadership portfolio and customer success
to the next level in the market, and that she will be a strong addition
to the Symantec management team as we execute our strategic growth
plans.”
“In today’s dynamic digital environment, cyber security is increasingly
important for people and businesses worldwide, and I’m excited to join
the market leader as we continue to set the standard for innovation in
digital safety, cyber security, identity and privacy,” said Ms. Tomlin.
“Symantec has built a strong brand as a trusted, customer-focused
partner in the cloud generation, and I look forward to collaborating
with its talented team to build on this success, deepen its customer
relationships and drive continued growth.”
About Debora Beachner Tomlin
Ms. Tomlin previously served as chief marketing and customer officer for
CSAA Insurance Group (“CSAA”), a major provider of AAA-branded
insurance, since 2012, and led all aspects of the organization’s
marketing, including digital marketing, brand management, marketing
analytics, market research, customer experience management, data
strategy, and direct marketing. She has been honored by the San
Francisco Business Times as one of the Bay Area's Most Influential Women
in Business, and was named to the Forever Influential list in 2016.
Prior to joining CSAA in 2012, Ms. Tomlin held the position of vice
president with Capital One Bank, where she headed commercial (wholesale)
banking, retail marketing and sponsorships. She also previously headed
corporate brand for USAA Insurance as its senior marketing officer,
leading marketing and customer management. Ms. Tomlin serves on the
board of LiveRamp, a leading identity platform and data connectivity
provider. Ms. Tomlin holds her BA from Siena College, Loudonville, NY,
and her MA in Political Science from North Carolina State University.
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security
company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most
important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to
Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against
sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure.
Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families
rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their
digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of
the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to
see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional
information, please visit www.symantec.com or
Facebook, Twitter,
and LinkedIn.
