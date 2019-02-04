Symantec : Announces Appointment of Debora Beachner Tomlin as Chief Marketing Officer

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security company, today announced that Debora B. Tomlin will join Symantec as Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”), effective Feb. 22. Ms. Tomlin will oversee Symantec’s global marketing organization and report directly to Symantec President and CEO Greg Clark.

Ms. Tomlin is a proven leader and widely respected marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience building exceptional marketing programs and championing strategic initiatives across multiple channels. Since 2012, she has served as EVP, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer for CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, leading all aspects of marketing, customer experience and data strategies. During her tenure, she also led distribution and enterprise strategy. Prior to CSAA Insurance Group, Ms. Tomlin held several senior leadership positions at Capital One Bank, including Vice President of Brand Marketing, as well as the roles of Senior Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Branding for USAA Insurance Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Deb to Symantec,” said Mr. Clark, Symantec President and CEO. “An accomplished and influential leader in the marketing industry, Deb brings tremendous experience leading marketing, customer experience, distribution and product teams. I am confident her expertise will help take our leadership portfolio and customer success to the next level in the market, and that she will be a strong addition to the Symantec management team as we execute our strategic growth plans.”

“In today’s dynamic digital environment, cyber security is increasingly important for people and businesses worldwide, and I’m excited to join the market leader as we continue to set the standard for innovation in digital safety, cyber security, identity and privacy,” said Ms. Tomlin. “Symantec has built a strong brand as a trusted, customer-focused partner in the cloud generation, and I look forward to collaborating with its talented team to build on this success, deepen its customer relationships and drive continued growth.”

About Debora Beachner Tomlin

Ms. Tomlin previously served as chief marketing and customer officer for CSAA Insurance Group (“CSAA”), a major provider of AAA-branded insurance, since 2012, and led all aspects of the organization’s marketing, including digital marketing, brand management, marketing analytics, market research, customer experience management, data strategy, and direct marketing. She has been honored by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the Bay Area's Most Influential Women in Business, and was named to the Forever Influential list in 2016. Prior to joining CSAA in 2012, Ms. Tomlin held the position of vice president with Capital One Bank, where she headed commercial (wholesale) banking, retail marketing and sponsorships. She also previously headed corporate brand for USAA Insurance as its senior marketing officer, leading marketing and customer management. Ms. Tomlin serves on the board of LiveRamp, a leading identity platform and data connectivity provider. Ms. Tomlin holds her BA from Siena College, Loudonville, NY, and her MA in Political Science from North Carolina State University.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Symantec

