Symantec : Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) today announced that the Audit Committee of
the Board of Directors (the “Audit Committee”) has concluded its
internal investigation, which was originally announced in May 2018. The
Audit Committee, assisted by independent legal counsel and a forensic
accounting firm, conducted a thorough investigation of the allegations
raised by a former employee.
The Company does not anticipate a restatement or adjustment of any
audited or unaudited, filed or previously announced, GAAP or non-GAAP
financial statements; except as described below with respect to a
specific transaction with a customer entered into in the fourth quarter
of fiscal year 2018 (ended March 30, 2018).
No employment actions with respect to any Section 16 officer have been
recommended as a result of the investigation.
The Audit Committee noted relatively weak and informal processes with
respect to some aspects of the review, approval and tracking of
transition and transformation expenses. The Audit Committee also
observed that beginning in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 (ended
September 29, 2017), the Company initiated a review by an outside
accounting firm of, and took other steps to enhance, the Company’s
policies and procedures regarding non-GAAP measures.
In addition to the matters announced in May 2018, the Audit Committee
reviewed a transaction with a customer for which $13 million was
recognized as revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 (which
is still an open period). After subsequent review of the transaction,
the Company has concluded that $12 million of the $13 million should be
deferred. Accordingly, the previously announced financial results for
the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 and the first quarter of fiscal
year 2019 (ended June 29, 2018) will be revised to take into account
this deferral and any other financial adjustments required as a result
of this revision.
The Audit Committee also reviewed certain allegations concerning, and
identified certain behavior inconsistent with, the Company’s Code of
Conduct and related policies. The Audit Committee referred these matters
to the Company for, and the Company intends to take, appropriate action.
The Audit Committee proposed certain recommendations which the Board of
Directors has adopted, including: appointing a separate Chief Accounting
Officer; appointing a separate Chief Compliance Officer reporting to the
Audit Committee; clarifying and enhancing the Code of Conduct and
related policies; and adopting certain enhanced controls and policies
related to the matters investigated.
As previously disclosed, due to the internal investigation the Company
has not filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
March 30, 2018 (the “Form 10-K”) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for
the first fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2018 (the “Q1 Form 10-Q”) with
the SEC.
The Company is working diligently to complete the preparation of the
Form 10-K and the Q1 Form 10-Q and to facilitate the audit of the fiscal
year 2018 financial statements and the review of the Q1 quarterly
financial statements by its outside auditors. All of the foregoing
matters are subject to review and audit by the Company’s outside
auditors. Control deficiencies or weaknesses could be identified as part
of this process. The Company cannot predict at this time when it will
make such filings, but is currently targeting filing the Form 10-K prior
to October 27, 2018.
Also as previously announced, the Company voluntarily contacted
the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding the Audit
Committee’s investigation. The SEC commenced a formal investigation and
the Company will continue to cooperate with the investigation.
