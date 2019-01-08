Symantec : Appoints Sue Barsamian To Its Board of Directors

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC) today announced that its Board of
Directors (the “Board”) appointed Sue Barsamian and Richard S. “Rick”
Hill as members of the Board, effective January 7, 2019.
Under a Board Refreshment Plan announced on September 17, 2018, it was
announced that Rick Hill would join the Symantec Board following its
2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held on December 3, 2018.
As part of the ongoing refreshment process, the Board has appointed an
additional independent Board member, Sue Barsamian. With the addition of
these independent directors, and the previously announced retirement of
Mr. Robert S. Miller and Ms. Geraldine Laybourne, the Symantec Board has
13 members. Rick Hill will serve as a member of Symantec’s Audit
Committee of the Board.
Greg Clark, Symantec President and CEO said, “We are excited to have
these two highly qualified directors on our Board. Sue brings a strong
cybersecurity background and a depth of experience in leading global
sales, marketing and channel organizations in the enterprise software
industry. This expertise will complement and strengthen our current
Board experience. I am also pleased to have Rick formally appointed,
after serving in a board observer role for the past several months. Our
Board and management team are focused on positioning Symantec for growth
and enhancing stockholder value.”
About Sue Barsamian
Ms. Barsamian previously served as the Executive Vice President, Chief
Sales and Marketing Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software,
successfully spinning the division out from HPE and merging with Micro
Focus International, plc to form the 7th largest software
company in the world. From 2006 to 2016, Ms. Barsamian served in various
executive roles at Hewlett Packard including SVP and GM of Enterprise
Security Products, the company’s cybersecurity portfolio and SVP of
Worldwide Indirect Sales. Prior to joining Hewlett Packard, Ms.
Barsamian was Vice President, Global Go-to-Market at Mercury Interactive
Corporation and held various leadership positions at Critical Path, Inc.
and Verity, Inc. Ms. Barsamian serves on the board of directors of Box,
Inc. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering
from Kansas State University and completed her post-graduate studies at
the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology.
About Richard S. Hill
Mr. Hill has served as Chairman of the board of directors of Marvell
Technology Group Ltd., a semiconductor company, since May 2016 and as a
member of the boards of directors of Arrow Electronics, Inc., an
electronic components and enterprise computing solutions company, since
2006, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, a chemical mechanical
planarization supplier, since June 2012, and Xperi, an electronic
devices development company, since August 2012 and as its Chairman since
March 2013. Previously, Mr. Hill served on the boards of directors of
several technology companies, including Autodesk, Inc. from March 2016
to June 2018, Yahoo! Inc. from April 2016 to June 2017, Planar Systems,
Inc. from June 2013 to December 2015 and LSI Corporation from 2007 to
May 2014. Mr. Hill also served as CEO of Novellus Systems, Inc. from
December 1993 to June 2012 and held the title of Chairman/CEO at
Novellus from May 1996 to June 2012. Mr. Hill received a Bachelor of
Science degree in Bioengineering from the University of Illinois in
Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University.
