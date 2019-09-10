Symantec : Awarded Best Enterprise Endpoint and Best Email Security Service by SE Labs

2019 Annual Report recognizes Symantec Endpoint Solutions and Symantec Email Security.cloud

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security company, today announced that it has been awarded Best Enterprise Endpoint and Best Email Security Service by SE Labs. The winners were determined based on continual public testing, private assessments and feedback from the organization’s testing teams and corporate clients who use SE Labs to help choose security products and services.

“Symantec stands apart in protecting Endpoint and Email,” said Simon Edwards from SE Labs. “In winning awards for Best Enterprise Endpoint and Best Email Service, Symantec shows that when put through a rigorous evaluation that combines testing results, private assessments and feedback from corporate users, Symantec has the best solutions for protecting against today’s security threats.”

Symantec Endpoint Security provides enterprises with the visibility and capabilities they require to protect their endpoint environment. Symantec’s endpoint solution includes attack surface reduction, a full preventative technology stack, advanced detection and remediation, along with expert SOC analysts. The solution covers both traditional and mobile endpoints, with cloud-managed, on-premises and hybrid options – all delivered through a single agent.

Symantec Email Security.cloud helps customers thwart Business Email Compromise (BEC) and credential theft, protect against email fraud, ransomware, and spear phishing attacks, detect and respond to intrusions, reduce email data loss, and more. The simple to use cloud platform enables customers to reduce the cost and complexity in deploying and sustaining a comprehensive email protection platform.

“Our best-in-class effectiveness in endpoint security is driven by continuous innovation. We’re honored to be recognized once again by SE Labs as evidence that Symantec products provide superior protection,” said Mark Urban, Vice President of Product Strategy & Operations. “Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense combines superior endpoint protection with best-in-class technologies for Web, Email, Cloud Apps, and Information Protection to reduce risk, costs, and complexity of cyber security.”

