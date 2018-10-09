Symantec Bolsters Cloud Security and Extends SOC Team Expertise with Managed Cloud Defense

24 X 7 security monitoring with cloud-trained analysts, remote investigations, hunting, and containment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 9, 2018 - Symantec Corp., a global leader in cyber security, today introduced Managed Cloud Defense capabilities to help companies address their cloud-based security challenges and the cyber skills gap.

As companies pursue digital transformation and move business critical assets to the cloud, many are finding that they do not have the staff or cloud security skillsets needed to properly secure their businesses. Of security decision-makers globally 37% state that their biggest security challenges include the lack of staff or the unavailability of staff with the right skills. *

Increasingly, business critical assets are being delivered via the cloud, but securing this new environment is one area where security leaders are playing catch-up. Of particular concern is bringing on the right level of cloud-trained staff to maintain a consistent security posture across multiple clouds and protecting against new attack vectors. As cloud security requires new tools and methods, SOC teams must broaden their visibility across the business as well as increase their expertise and correlation technology capabilities to detect threats and prioritize critical incidents that require further investigation.

Symantec Managed Cloud Defense offers enterprises the broadest cloud security services monitoring capabilities. Symantec delivers deep and boad 24 X 7 IaaS and SaaS threat monitoring with dynamic machine learning analytics and correlation powered by the Symantec Global Intelligence Network - the largest civilian threat intelligence database in the world. With this single view into suspicious and confirmed threat activity across multiple clouds, Symantec's cloud-trained cyber warriors provide real-time response and guidance, empowering SOC teams to mitigate or eradicate cloud-based threats to their businesses.

For the 14th consecutive time, Symantec has been designated a Leader in the Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide.

With Managed Cloud Defense, Symantec has expanded its threat monitoring capabilities for the cloud and is prepared once again to support today's enterprises with their digital transformation.