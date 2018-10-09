Log in
Symantec : Bolsters Cloud Security and Extends SOC Team Expertise with Managed Cloud Defense

10/09/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Symantec Bolsters Cloud Security and Extends SOC Team Expertise with Managed Cloud Defense

24 X 7 security monitoring with cloud-trained analysts, remote investigations, hunting, and containment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 9, 2018 - Symantec Corp., a global leader in cyber security, today introduced Managed Cloud Defense capabilities to help companies address their cloud-based security challenges and the cyber skills gap.

As companies pursue digital transformation and move business critical assets to the cloud, many are finding that they do not have the staff or cloud security skillsets needed to properly secure their businesses. Of security decision-makers globally 37% state that their biggest security challenges include the lack of staff or the unavailability of staff with the right skills. *

Increasingly, business critical assets are being delivered via the cloud, but securing this new environment is one area where security leaders are playing catch-up. Of particular concern is bringing on the right level of cloud-trained staff to maintain a consistent security posture across multiple clouds and protecting against new attack vectors. As cloud security requires new tools and methods, SOC teams must broaden their visibility across the business as well as increase their expertise and correlation technology capabilities to detect threats and prioritize critical incidents that require further investigation.

Symantec Managed Cloud Defense offers enterprises the broadest cloud security services monitoring capabilities. Symantec delivers deep and boad 24 X 7 IaaS and SaaS threat monitoring with dynamic machine learning analytics and correlation powered by the Symantec Global Intelligence Network - the largest civilian threat intelligence database in the world. With this single view into suspicious and confirmed threat activity across multiple clouds, Symantec's cloud-trained cyber warriors provide real-time response and guidance, empowering SOC teams to mitigate or eradicate cloud-based threats to their businesses.

For the 14th consecutive time, Symantec has been designated a Leader in  the Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide. 

With Managed Cloud Defense, Symantec has expanded its threat monitoring capabilities for the cloud and is prepared once again to support today's enterprises with their digital transformation.

Symantec Managed Cloud Defense with 24 X 7 monitoring across IaaS, SaaS, multiple clouds and on premises features include:

  • Symantec CWP & CASB integrations for S3 permission & shadow IT monitoring
  • Cloud-native integrations with Azure & AWS, including GuardDuty, Cloud Watch, Cloud Trail, O365 & Azure Event Hubs
  • Remote iinvestigations in virtualized environemnts, proactive hunting, and containment of threats in the cloud
  • S3 permission monitoring for DevOps identification of unsafe configurations
  • Cloud-trained cyber warriors for 24 X 7 guidance & prioritization of critical cloud incidents
  • Consolidation of multiple cloud findings & correlation with threat intelligence
  • Cloud security posture reports to demonstrate progress & compliance

 

Forrester Data Global Business Technographics Security Survey, 2018

** Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide, Toby Bussa, Kelly Kavanagh, Sid Deshpande, Pete Shoard, 27 February 2018. Previous titles of the report include Magic Quadrant for Global MSSPs and Magic Quadrant for MSSPs, North America.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

'The talent gap in cyber security has become even more pronounced as organizations move their infrastructure and applications to the cloud. This makes Symantec's Cyber Security Services an integral component in providing organizations essential protection, visibility of assets, users, and data. Symantec has a unique combination of cloud security solutions linked with our 24 X 7 monitoring and global network of skilled professionals.'

Samir Kapuria, Executive Vice President and General Manager

Symantec

Availability

Managed Cloud Defense capabilities are now available globally to help enterprises secure their cloud environments.

Resources

Disclaimer

Symantec Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:12:02 UTC
