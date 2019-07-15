Log in
Symantec : Broadcom cease deal negotiations - CNBC

07/15/2019 | 09:41am EDT
Illustration photo of a Symantec security app on a phone

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp and chipmaker Broadcom Inc have ceased deal negotiations, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources.

Symantec's shares fell 18% to $21.01 in trading before the opening bell, while those of Broadcom were up nearly 3%.

Symantec would not accept less than $28 per share, according to the report.

Jefferies said in a research note last week that it valued Symantec at $24 per share, or an enterprise value of $18.3 billion (£14.5 billion), and any sale at a premium to $24 would be a huge windfall to its shareholders.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal talks were first reported late on July 2 by Bloomberg, sending Symantec's shares 14% higher.

The Symantec deal would have given Broadcom another push into software, a year after its $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc last year.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
BROADCOM INC 2.86% 293.7798 Delayed Quote.12.23%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION -13.69% 22.07 Delayed Quote.35.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 818 M
EBIT 2020 1 515 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Debt 2020 2 011 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 44,6x
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 15 807 M
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer
