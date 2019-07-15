Symantec, Broadcom cease deal negotiations: CNBC

Symantec's shares fell 18% to $21.01 in trading before the opening bell, while those of Broadcom were up nearly 3%.

Symantec would not accept less than $28 per share, according to the report.

Jefferies said in a research note last week that it valued Symantec at $24 per share, or an enterprise value of $18.3 billion, and any sale at a premium to $24 would be a huge windfall to its shareholders.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The deal talks were first reported late on July 2 by Bloomberg, sending Symantec's shares 14% higher.

The Symantec deal would have given Broadcom another push into software, a year after its $18.9 billion deal to buy U.S. business software company CA Inc last year.

