Symantec CloudSOC CASB Unveils New Innovations to Provide Broader, Deeper and Faster Protection of Cloud Apps

The most complete security and visibility for SaaS, PaaS and IaaS with new intelligence, fast APIs and user-centric remediation and coaching for cloud and mobile apps

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 9, 2018 - Symantec Corp., a global leader in cyber security, today announced new innovations in CloudSOC CASB to offer the broadest and deepest security for use of SaaS, Paas and IaaS including monitoring and control for any cloud app, new Fast APIs, IaaS compliance management, intelligence on mobile apps, and user-centric remediation and coaching.

With growing adoption of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS for business operations, employees use more cloud and mobile apps to perform critical business activities that involve confidential and regulated data. Organizations are concerned about becoming the next security or compliance headline especially considering the increase in cyber crime, public awareness of data breaches, and enforcement of privacy regulations such as GDPR, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. Organizations need broad and deep risk analysis, data security and threat protection that acts fast and can extend protection to any cloud service, going far beyond popular services and file sharing.

Symantec CloudSOC, an important cloud control point in Symantec's Integrated Cyber Defense strategy, now provides broader security oversight for cloud apps, including custom apps or rare specialty apps and deep protection into popular cloud services such as Office 365, Google G Suite and Amazon Web Services, to help deliver comprehensive visibility, intelligence, DLP and threat protection. CloudSOC is also the first CASB to offer the new Fast API integration with Box and Microsoft Office 365 for ~10x faster remediation than previous API solutions. It is the only CASB to discover, monitor and perform risk analysis on employee use of mobile apps, as well as server-side apps for cloud services.

With the addition of a host of new innovations, CloudSOC offers one of the broadest and deepest CASB protection available with features including: Security oversight for cloud apps, including custom apps and obscure specialty apps with comprehensive DLP and threat protection High speed security enforcement with the ease of an API integration in the first CASB to use new CSP supported Fast APIs for Box and Microsoft Office 365, enabling CloudSOC to remediate security violations in these platforms within seconds Discovery, risk analysis, monitoring and control over thousands of mobile apps with mobile app intelligence and ratings in the first CASB to provide Shadow IT analysis for both mobile and server-side apps for cloud services Security and compliance oversight for IaaS with integrated Cloud Workload Assurance CSPM as well as UBA, DLP and threat protection Fast and easy deployment of CASB in-line protections for mobile endpoints through integration with Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile More effective user coaching and remediation via in-app messaging directly to the end user driven by automated CASB policies New API integration with Facebook for Work

'CloudSOC has a track record of delivering innovative new solutions to help protect organizations on their journey to the cloud. Working closely with thought-leaders like Box, we have been able to improve performance and security efficacy of API-based security solutions, in addition to delivering unique advancements in visibility and protection of custom and mobile apps.' Rehan Jalil, SVP and GM Cloud Security Symantec 'At Box, we're laser focused on driving digital transformation in the enterprise with best-in-class security capabilities that support some of the most security-conscious organizations in the world -- a mission we share with Symantec. The Box event stream integration with Symantec CloudSOC provides security notifications -- pushed straight into CloudSOC -- within seconds of detecting an issue. The result is visibility into how users interact with Box, faster detection, and more time to assess and remediate issues.' Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer Box

Availability

CloudSOC is now available globally as a SaaS subscription service.

