MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Symantec Corporation    SYMC

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

(SYMC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/15 10:05:54 am
22.215 USD   -13.12%
09:56aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Waver As Second-quarter Earnings Get Under Way
DJ
09:45aSYMANTEC : Drops on Report Broadcom Deal Falls Through
DJ
09:41aSYMANTEC : Broadcom cease deal negotiations - CNBC
RE
Symantec : Drops on Report Broadcom Deal Falls Through

07/15/2019 | 09:45am EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Symantec were down 15% in early Monday trading after talks of a tie-up between Symantec and Broadcom were reportedly scuttled, according to sources cited by CNBC.

The U.S. chip and software maker was said to be in "advanced talks" to buy the cybersecurity firm, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this month.

Symantec's stock was trading at $21.65 a share. It had gained 35% year to date.

Broadcom shares gained 2.1% in early market trading. Its stock is up 12% year to date.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 2.86% 294.215 Delayed Quote.12.23%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION -13.69% 22.065 Delayed Quote.35.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 818 M
EBIT 2020 1 515 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Debt 2020 2 011 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 44,6x
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 15 807 M
Chart SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Symantec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 20,2  $
Last Close Price 25,6  $
Spread / Highest target -6,14%
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMANTEC CORPORATION35.33%15 727
ADOBE36.77%149 321
WORKDAY INC.39.13%50 780
AUTODESK35.44%38 067
SQUARE INC46.69%33 600
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.63%27 707
