Symantec : Drops on Report Broadcom Deal Falls Through

By Kimberly Chin

Shares of Symantec were down 15% in early Monday trading after talks of a tie-up between Symantec and Broadcom were reportedly scuttled, according to sources cited by CNBC.

The U.S. chip and software maker was said to be in "advanced talks" to buy the cybersecurity firm, according to a Bloomberg report earlier this month.

Symantec's stock was trading at $21.65 a share. It had gained 35% year to date.

Broadcom shares gained 2.1% in early market trading. Its stock is up 12% year to date.

