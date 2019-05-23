Log in
Symantec : Hagens Berman Alerts Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Investors to Investigation; Investors and Persons With Knowledge May Contact Firm

05/23/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) to the firm's investigation into possible disclosure violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP (PRNewsfoto/Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP)

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Symantec securities before May 10, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SYMC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SYMC@hbsslaw.com.

On May 10, 2019, the price of Symantec shares plunged after Symantec reported disappointing sales and the immediate resignation of the Company's President, CEO, and Board member.

"We're focused on investors' losses, management's statements about Symantec's business, and whether investors may have been misled," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding Symantec should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SYMC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-alerts-symantec-corporation-symc-investors-to-investigation-investors-and-persons-with-knowledge-may-contact-firm-300856379.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
