Symantec Introduces Cloud Workload Assurance to Protect Customers from Cloud Misconfigurations in AWS and Azure
Delivers deep visibility and control of the cloud infrastructure management plane for DevOps and security teams
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 9, 2018 - Symantec Corp., a global leader in cyber security, today announced a new cloud infrastructure security solution to help AWS and Microsoft Azure customers identify security and compliance risks in their cloud environments.
As companies move data and applications to public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms, it becomes difficult for security and DevOps teams to secure potentially thousands of cloud resources that are being spun up and torn down daily across their cloud environment.
Misconfigured cloud services are leading to data breaches and targeted attacks. As more organizations move data and applications to the cloud, many are unaware that they are accidentally leaving their sensitive data exposed to the public and vulnerable to hackers. According to Gartner, 'Through 2022, at least 95% of cloud security failures will be the customer's fault.' * That has many organizations looking for help with monitoring and auditing the configuration of their cloud services.
Symantec Cloud Workload Assurance (CWA) addresses these needs with automated security and compliance monitoring for public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms including AWS and Microsoft Azure. The solution provides customers with visibility and control of the IaaS cloud management plane, which is used to manage and configure cloud resources such as launching virtual instances or configuring virtual networks.
CWA continuously monitors your cloud environment for resource misconfigurations that can expose your data to the public Internet. It gives you the ability to resolve issues quickly with easy-to-follow, guided remediation steps developed by our team of security analysts and compliance experts. It generates compliance reports with a single click and eliminates the taxing process of collecting evidence in spreadsheets.
With potentially thousands of cloud resources deployed across multiple regions and multiple clouds, Cloud Workload Assurance provides organizations with visibility into their cloud environments, assesses their cloud security posture, and helps enforce security and compliance policies.
Cloud Workload Assurance features include:
-
Compliance Assurance - Help ensure compliance throughout the DevOps lifecycle with continuous monitoring and auditing of your cloud environment. Get documented evidence for industry regulations and compliance frameworks such as CIS Benchmarks.
-
Automatic Discovery - Gain visibility into your entire cloud environment - down to every account, service and resource - with cloud-native, API-driven scanning of AWS and Azure.
-
Continuous Monitoring and Alerts - Avoid careless configuration errors with continuous monitoring of your cloud services and automated alerts for critical security issues.
-
Guided Remediation - Quickly fix security issues with easy-to-follow, guided remediation steps developed by our team of security analysts and compliance experts.
-
Risk Dashboards - Get timely and in-depth visibility of security and compliance risks in a single pane of glass. See detailed information about your risk posture with drill-down dashboards and reports.
-
Enterprise Integration - Break down silos and manage your compliance posture from an integrated cloud security platform. Seamlessly deploy Cloud Workload Assurance with Symantec CloudSOC CASB and Symantec Cloud Workload Protection.
* Gartner, 'Clouds Are Secure: Are You Using Them Securely?,' Jay Heiser, January 31, 2018.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
'Cloud security misconfigurations are a serious issue for our customers running their workloads on AWS and Azure. We built Cloud Workload Assurance to give them visibility into the thousands of resources that are being spun up by their developers and a true view of their cloud security and compliance posture.'
Anand Visvanathan, Director of Product Management
Symantec
Availability
Symantec's Cloud Workload Assurance solution for AWS and Microsoft Azure will be available in late 2018.
Resources
-
Cloud Workload Protection Suite Product Page
-
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Product Page
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments, and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Disclaimer
Symantec Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 04:12:02 UTC