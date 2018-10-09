Symantec Introduces Cloud Workload Assurance to Protect Customers from Cloud Misconfigurations in AWS and Azure

Delivers deep visibility and control of the cloud infrastructure management plane for DevOps and security teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - October 9, 2018 - Symantec Corp., a global leader in cyber security, today announced a new cloud infrastructure security solution to help AWS and Microsoft Azure customers identify security and compliance risks in their cloud environments.

As companies move data and applications to public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms, it becomes difficult for security and DevOps teams to secure potentially thousands of cloud resources that are being spun up and torn down daily across their cloud environment.

Misconfigured cloud services are leading to data breaches and targeted attacks. As more organizations move data and applications to the cloud, many are unaware that they are accidentally leaving their sensitive data exposed to the public and vulnerable to hackers. According to Gartner, 'Through 2022, at least 95% of cloud security failures will be the customer's fault.' * That has many organizations looking for help with monitoring and auditing the configuration of their cloud services.

Symantec Cloud Workload Assurance (CWA) addresses these needs with automated security and compliance monitoring for public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platforms including AWS and Microsoft Azure. The solution provides customers with visibility and control of the IaaS cloud management plane, which is used to manage and configure cloud resources such as launching virtual instances or configuring virtual networks.

CWA continuously monitors your cloud environment for resource misconfigurations that can expose your data to the public Internet. It gives you the ability to resolve issues quickly with easy-to-follow, guided remediation steps developed by our team of security analysts and compliance experts. It generates compliance reports with a single click and eliminates the taxing process of collecting evidence in spreadsheets.

With potentially thousands of cloud resources deployed across multiple regions and multiple clouds, Cloud Workload Assurance provides organizations with visibility into their cloud environments, assesses their cloud security posture, and helps enforce security and compliance policies.