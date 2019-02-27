Symantec : Leads Unprecedented Industry Collaboration to Drive Down Cost and Complexity of Cyber Security

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security
company, today announced that more than 120 companies have joined forces
with Symantec to drive down the cost and complexity of cyber security,
while improving response times to protect enterprises against
sophisticated threats. This includes major players like AWS, Box, IBM
Security, Microsoft, Oracle, ServiceNow and Splunk, as well as dozens of
other technology innovators, who are now building or delivering more
than 250 products and services that integrate with Symantec’s Integrated
Cyber Defense (ICD) Platform.
This unprecedented industry collaboration reflects a “platform shift” in
the cyber security industry, as new research from Enterprise Strategy
Group (ESG) shows enterprise customers are looking to consolidate
vendors and adopt more integrated platforms backed by an open ecosystem.
Integrated defense improves security by increasing the speed and
effectiveness, while greatly reducing the resources required. To make
that shift even easier, Symantec also today announced important
innovations – including a new universal data exchange, shared management
capabilities, and upgraded data loss prevention software that help
customers stop untrusted apps before they compromise confidential data.
All are built on Symantec’s ICD Platform, which provides a unified
framework for information protection, threat protection, identity
management and compliance across endpoints, networks, applications, and
clouds.
“There’s a seismic shift happening in cyber security,” said Art
Gilliland, EVP and GM Enterprise Products, Symantec. “The old way of
fighting cyber-attacks using fragmented tools has become too complex and
expensive to manage. Integrated platforms are the future. We’re proud to
be leading this platform shift with a clear vision and winning portfolio
– along with hundreds of partners and thousands of experts working every
day on the front lines to protect our customers. We are completely
convinced that our best defense going forward is an integrated defense.”
New Research Demonstrates the Need for Integrated Platforms
ESG recently published new customer research
showcasing how the lack of a cohesive security technology strategy
creates real problems for enterprises, leading customers to seek more
integrated platforms and fewer, more strategic vendors. Key findings
based on the research include:
-
More than 80 percent of C-level executives said threat detection and
response effectiveness is impacted by too many independent point tools1;
-
53 percent of organizations have a problematic shortage of cyber
security staff and skills2; and
-
91 percent of enterprises are actively consolidating or considering
consolidating the cyber security vendors with whom they conduct
business3.
“Almost two-thirds of large enterprises surveyed use at least 25
different cyber security products. For security operations centers,
managing disparate tools can be ineffective, costly, and time consuming,
especially considering the shortage of cyber security skills,” said Jon
Oltsik, senior principal analyst and fellow, ESG. “This explains why
CISOs are looking to consolidate and integrate their security
infrastructure with platforms and open architectures that provide
advanced developer support and deliver a partner ecosystem with robust
third-party integrations.”
Symantec Integrates Products, Services and Partners
Symantec started building ICD two and a half years ago with its
acquisition of Blue Coat Systems, which added best-of-breed web and
cloud security technologies to Symantec’s market-leading endpoint, email
and data loss prevention (DLP) technologies. At the time, Symantec saw
and heard that customers were spending enormous time and resources to
integrate point technologies in order to derive real value from their
cyber security investments. So, the company invested in a strategy and
roadmap to deliver an integrated platform that significantly reduces
cost of operations while improving the speed and accuracy of prevention,
detection and response in order to reduce risk.
Since then, Symantec has:
-
Invested significant R&D effort to integrate its products around key
customer pain points – protecting information in SaaS applications;
integrating complementary technologies like cloud access security
broker (CASB) and DLP; enhancing endpoint security with advanced
endpoint detection and response (EDR) to protect against targeted
attacks; and securing infrastructure from endpoint to cloud for “Zero
Trust” security implementations.
-
Acquired innovative security technologies like Fireglass, Skycure,
Appthority, Javelin, and Luminate to address emerging challenges – and
quickly integrated them into the Symantec portfolio.
-
Deepened its services portfolio to provide security leaders with
in-depth expertise in global threat intelligence, advanced threat
monitoring, cyber readiness, and incident response.
-
Opened its APIs and launched a Technology Integration Partner Program
(TIPP) to do deeper integration work with key technology players.
ICD Platform Earns Broad Ecosystem Support
Symantec now has more than 120 partners in TIPP, who are building or
delivering more than 250 new applications and services that integrate
with Symantec’s ICD Platform, so enterprise customers can reduce the
cost and complexity of their security operations. In addition, Symantec
is now launching a new “Innovation Playground” program within TIPP to
simplify integration with startups. The new program will enable startup
teams to leverage Symantec APIs and gain access to products, engineering
resources, and customer innovation days.
“In order to reduce security operations complexity and fight today’s
increasingly sophisticated adversary, organizations need products that
work as a platform instead of an army of point products working in
silos,” said Oliver Friedrichs, VP of security automation and
orchestration at Splunk. “Splunk’s support for the ICD Platform provides
our joint customers with consolidated views across their security
infrastructure, including incidents flowing from endpoint, web, network
and email security solutions.”
“At Box, security is a top priority and we are dedicated to providing
our customers with powerful controls to protect their sensitive
content,” said Niall Wall, senior vice president of partners at
Box. “Symantec is a founding member of the Box Trust Ecosystem. We are
excited about Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense and how it will help
our mutual customers reduce risk of data loss, detect advanced
threats, and seamlessly bring together our security capabilities.”
“Security analysts today deal with increasingly complex threats,
fragmented security tools, and siloed organizations,” said Rich
Telljohann, director of business development at IBM Security. “To combat
this we are seeing that the cyber security landscape is demanding a
shift to integrated platforms in order to reduce complexity and cost. We
have built an integration using Symantec ICD Exchange, so the IBM
Resilient Incident Response Platform can provide intelligent
orchestration, automation, and enrichment of incidents triggered by
Symantec ICD, allowing analysts to respond intelligently to threats.”
ICD Platform Drives Customer Adoption and Value
As evidenced by Symantec’s recent quarterly earnings, more and more
customers are moving beyond individual products to adopt the ICD
platform and portfolio. For example:
-
In Europe, a household appliance manufacturer signed an eight-figure
deal with Symantec, adopting a substantial footprint of the ICD
platform;
-
In Asia Pacific, a major securities and derivatives trading exchange
expanded beyond Symantec endpoint security to adopt Symantec’s cloud
security stack; and
-
In the U.S., a global Fortune 500 power company – originally a single
product customer – signed a seven-figure, multi-product, multi-service
deal to build an internal security operations center.
“The threat landscape we all face is not static and is constantly on the
move, as are our customers and employees, so strategies to deal with
that kind of environment are very complex,” said Emily Heath, vice
president and chief information security officer, United Airlines.
“Visibility of your environment and integration of solutions are a key
part of that strategy. For example, if one security control catches
something, it is much more efficient for us if those controls are
integrated and can communicate seamlessly with each other to help with
real time detection. Additionally, if security providers take the time
to integrate across the stack so we don’t have to, that results in an
even better outcome.”
Symantec Extends ICD Platform with New Features & Functions
Symantec is introducing three new technology innovations today that
extend ICD for shared intelligence and shared management across multiple
technology components, as well as new “threat aware” data protection
capabilities:
-
ICD
Exchange: A universal data exchange that shares events,
intelligence and actions across Symantec and third-party systems,
improving visibility for security teams and security operations
centers, so they can take faster action and increase automation.
-
ICD Manager: Shared management capabilities that will provide
customers with unified visibility into threats, policies and
incidents, helping them to reduce incident response times from days to
minutes.
-
Data
Loss Prevention 15.5: New data loss prevention (DLP) software
that integrates with Symantec’s market-leading endpoint protection
suite to help customers stop untrusted apps before they compromise
confidential data. This “threat aware” data protection is one of many
breakthroughs made possible due to Symantec’s ICD platform investments.
For more information on ICD, please visit: www.symantec.com/icd.
For more details about TIPP, please visit: https://www.symantec.com/technology-partners.
For more details on how Symantec and partners are leading the shift to
Integrated Cyber Defense, please visit: https://www.symantec.com/blogs/feature-stories/united-we-stand
For more details on the cyber security platform shift, please visit: https://www.symantec.com/blogs/feature-stories/cyber-security-platform-shift-more-secure-less-complex
To see a detailed mapping of Symantec product and partner integrations,
please visit: https://www.symantec.com/integration.
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security
company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most
important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to
Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against
sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure.
Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families
rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their
digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of
the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to
see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional
information, please visit www.symantec.com
