Symantec : Norton LifeLock Develops New App to Help Consumers Begin to Take Control of Their Online Privacy

Symantec’s Norton LifeLock brand (NASDAQ:SYMC) today introduced Norton
Privacy Manager, a new app that marks a first step in the cyber security
company’s movement to help consumers begin to understand and take
control of their privacy and protect themselves online. The app is part
of a new project by Norton Labs aimed at gathering customer input and
key learnings to help evolve online privacy technologies. Norton Privacy
Manager is available now in the Apple app store in the United States and
Canada, as well as on Indiegogo, a crowdsourcing platform where early
adopters discover and test new products.
As consumers’ information and online activities are increasingly
tracked, bought, sold or even exposed, the surveillance economy thrives.
But consumers are usually the ones who pay, losing control of what, and
with whom, they share online. In an increasingly connected world where
each day seems to bring new data breaches, privacy incursions and
compromises to our cyber safety, Norton LifeLock is tapping into
Symantec’s vast arsenal of cyber security and identity theft protection
expertise to be an ally in the fight to help consumers manage their
online privacy. With Norton Privacy Manager, consumers will be empowered
to communicate and browse online within the app without exposing their
personal information.
“We live in a time when our information has greater and growing value,
but not always with commensurate safeguards in place. Without
sacrificing connectedness and convenience, we want to help solve for
protecting people and the choices they make in their everyday lives with
what they share or keep private online,” said Samir Kapuria, executive
vice president and general manager, Consumer Digital Safety, Symantec.
“As we forge a new path in helping protect online privacy, we look
forward to continuing to evolve our solutions alongside our customers’
growing online privacy needs.”
How it works
In developing the app, Norton Labs experts found online privacy was most
vulnerable during communications and browsing. So the first step was to
develop protections around messaging and browsing within an app.
Additional categories of vulnerability protection will also be rolled
out in coming months, some of which will require the purchase of a
premium membership.
To help protect customers from exposure of their personal information
during communications and browsing, Norton Privacy Manager features Sudo®
profiles – private virtual profiles that take the place of a
customer’s actual personal information. These Sudo profiles allow users
to choose the level of privacy they want and it helps safeguard their
personal data while searching, browsing and socializing online within
the app.
Additional key features in Norton Privacy Manager include:
-
Private Browsing – Private browsing helps prevent cookies and
third-party sites from tracking subscribers’ movements online.
-
Private Conversation – Norton Privacy Manager keeps calls,
texts and emails private with end-to-end encrypted communications with
fellow Norton Privacy Manager users. It also creates unique phone
numbers and email addresses that can be used when filling out online
forms and provided to contacts in the real world.
-
Password Manager – The password manager stores usernames and
passwords, generates strong passwords for new logins and password
updates, and synchronizes across multiple browsers, computers and
devices.
Norton Privacy Manager Indiegogo Campaign
According to a 2018 study by PEW Research Center, 95 percent of teens
have access to a computer or smartphone. To help protect the privacy of
this vulnerable generation of digital citizens, Norton LifeLock is
hosting an Indiegogo campaign where early adopters can get the new app
and help support identity theft protection and online privacy education
for foster youth through Fostering a Secure Tomorrow (FAST). Youth may
be at risk for identity theft, but foster youth move frequently, with
their information passing from person to person, through multiple
schools and medical organizations, possibly making them vulnerable
targets of identity theft. Each person who donates will receive Norton
Privacy Manager, special content and offers. As campaign milestones are
reached, Symantec will donate up to $50,000 to bolster its support for
online privacy education, tools and services for the FAST program. To
learn more, visit here.
Fostering A Secure Tomorrow (FAST)
Fostering
a Secure Tomorrow (FAST) is a corporate responsibility initiative
Symantec launched to help foster youth restore their identities and curb
their heightened risk of identity theft through education, tools and
services. FAST is powered by partnerships with nonprofit community
organizations to provide online resources and toolkits, in-person
trainings and workshops led by Symantec employee volunteers, educational
information, and tools to help protect young people against identity
theft and other related cyber risks. In addition to offering
cyber security education, Symantec donates security software to
nonprofit partners to help keep foster kids’ identifiable information
safe and provides restorative services from LifeLock to youth whose
identities have been compromised.
Availability
Norton Privacy Manager is now available in the United States and Canada
in the Apple app store and is compatible with iPhones and iPads running
iOS 11 or later, and coming soon to additional platforms. The app is
available for free download and includes up to three virtual Sudo
profiles to communicate and browse online and 1GB of email storage
space. A 30-day trial of the premium tier is also available with up to
10 Sudo profiles, private phone numbers, calling and messaging, plus
15GB of email storage space that can be accessed on up to five devices.
Norton Privacy Manager Premium is available for $4.99 per month or
$49.99 per year. Terms apply, and offerings are subject to change.
