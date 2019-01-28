Symantec : Norton LifeLock Develops New App to Help Consumers Begin to Take Control of Their Online Privacy

Symantec’s Norton LifeLock brand (NASDAQ:SYMC) today introduced Norton Privacy Manager, a new app that marks a first step in the cyber security company’s movement to help consumers begin to understand and take control of their privacy and protect themselves online. The app is part of a new project by Norton Labs aimed at gathering customer input and key learnings to help evolve online privacy technologies. Norton Privacy Manager is available now in the Apple app store in the United States and Canada, as well as on Indiegogo, a crowdsourcing platform where early adopters discover and test new products.

As consumers’ information and online activities are increasingly tracked, bought, sold or even exposed, the surveillance economy thrives. But consumers are usually the ones who pay, losing control of what, and with whom, they share online. In an increasingly connected world where each day seems to bring new data breaches, privacy incursions and compromises to our cyber safety, Norton LifeLock is tapping into Symantec’s vast arsenal of cyber security and identity theft protection expertise to be an ally in the fight to help consumers manage their online privacy. With Norton Privacy Manager, consumers will be empowered to communicate and browse online within the app without exposing their personal information.

“We live in a time when our information has greater and growing value, but not always with commensurate safeguards in place. Without sacrificing connectedness and convenience, we want to help solve for protecting people and the choices they make in their everyday lives with what they share or keep private online,” said Samir Kapuria, executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Digital Safety, Symantec. “As we forge a new path in helping protect online privacy, we look forward to continuing to evolve our solutions alongside our customers’ growing online privacy needs.”

How it works

In developing the app, Norton Labs experts found online privacy was most vulnerable during communications and browsing. So the first step was to develop protections around messaging and browsing within an app. Additional categories of vulnerability protection will also be rolled out in coming months, some of which will require the purchase of a premium membership.

To help protect customers from exposure of their personal information during communications and browsing, Norton Privacy Manager features Sudo® profiles – private virtual profiles that take the place of a customer’s actual personal information. These Sudo profiles allow users to choose the level of privacy they want and it helps safeguard their personal data while searching, browsing and socializing online within the app.

Additional key features in Norton Privacy Manager include:

Private browsing helps prevent cookies and third-party sites from tracking subscribers’ movements online. Private Conversation – Norton Privacy Manager keeps calls, texts and emails private with end-to-end encrypted communications with fellow Norton Privacy Manager users. It also creates unique phone numbers and email addresses that can be used when filling out online forms and provided to contacts in the real world.

Norton Privacy Manager keeps calls, texts and emails private with end-to-end encrypted communications with fellow Norton Privacy Manager users. It also creates unique phone numbers and email addresses that can be used when filling out online forms and provided to contacts in the real world. Password Manager – The password manager stores usernames and passwords, generates strong passwords for new logins and password updates, and synchronizes across multiple browsers, computers and devices.

Norton Privacy Manager Indiegogo Campaign

According to a 2018 study by PEW Research Center, 95 percent of teens have access to a computer or smartphone. To help protect the privacy of this vulnerable generation of digital citizens, Norton LifeLock is hosting an Indiegogo campaign where early adopters can get the new app and help support identity theft protection and online privacy education for foster youth through Fostering a Secure Tomorrow (FAST). Youth may be at risk for identity theft, but foster youth move frequently, with their information passing from person to person, through multiple schools and medical organizations, possibly making them vulnerable targets of identity theft. Each person who donates will receive Norton Privacy Manager, special content and offers. As campaign milestones are reached, Symantec will donate up to $50,000 to bolster its support for online privacy education, tools and services for the FAST program. To learn more, visit here.

Fostering A Secure Tomorrow (FAST)

Fostering a Secure Tomorrow (FAST) is a corporate responsibility initiative Symantec launched to help foster youth restore their identities and curb their heightened risk of identity theft through education, tools and services. FAST is powered by partnerships with nonprofit community organizations to provide online resources and toolkits, in-person trainings and workshops led by Symantec employee volunteers, educational information, and tools to help protect young people against identity theft and other related cyber risks. In addition to offering cyber security education, Symantec donates security software to nonprofit partners to help keep foster kids’ identifiable information safe and provides restorative services from LifeLock to youth whose identities have been compromised.

Availability

Norton Privacy Manager is now available in the United States and Canada in the Apple app store and is compatible with iPhones and iPads running iOS 11 or later, and coming soon to additional platforms. The app is available for free download and includes up to three virtual Sudo profiles to communicate and browse online and 1GB of email storage space. A 30-day trial of the premium tier is also available with up to 10 Sudo profiles, private phone numbers, calling and messaging, plus 15GB of email storage space that can be accessed on up to five devices. Norton Privacy Manager Premium is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Terms apply, and offerings are subject to change.

