SYMANTEC CORPORATION

(SYMC)
Symantec Up Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2001 -- Data Talk

07/03/2019 | 11:43am EDT

Symantec Corp. (SYMC) is currently at $25.20, up $3.10 or 14.03%

-- Would be highest close since May 10, 2018, when it closed at $29.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 19, 2001, when it rose 17.93%

-- Bloomberg reported that Broadcom is in advanced discussions to acquire Symantec

-- Up 33.37% year-to-date

-- Down 26.23% from its all-time closing high of $34.16 on Sept. 19, 2017

-- Up 21.1% from 52 weeks ago (July 3, 2018), when it closed at $20.81

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 42.53% from its 52 week closing low of $17.68 on Oct. 30, 2018

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:16:52 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 26898.81 Delayed Quote.14.83%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7839.839865 Delayed Quote.22.72%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.55% 8153.466679 Delayed Quote.21.94%
S&P 500 0.57% 2989.75 Delayed Quote.18.25%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 13.37% 25.0537 Delayed Quote.16.75%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 818 M
EBIT 2020 1 515 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Debt 2020 2 112 M
Yield 2020 1,36%
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,27x
EV / Sales2021 3,13x
Capitalization 13 662 M
Chart SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Symantec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 20,0  $
Last Close Price 22,1  $
Spread / Highest target 4,07%
Spread / Average Target -9,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMANTEC CORPORATION16.75%13 662
ADOBE33.03%146 306
WORKDAY INC.33.99%48 439
AUTODESK31.63%37 357
SQUARE INC31.88%31 287
ELECTRONIC ARTS30.17%30 442
