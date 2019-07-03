Symantec Up Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2001 -- Data Talk

Symantec Corp. (SYMC) is currently at $25.20, up $3.10 or 14.03%

-- Would be highest close since May 10, 2018, when it closed at $29.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since July 19, 2001, when it rose 17.93%

-- Bloomberg reported that Broadcom is in advanced discussions to acquire Symantec

-- Up 33.37% year-to-date

-- Down 26.23% from its all-time closing high of $34.16 on Sept. 19, 2017

-- Up 21.1% from 52 weeks ago (July 3, 2018), when it closed at $20.81

-- Would be a new 52 week closing high

-- Up 42.53% from its 52 week closing low of $17.68 on Oct. 30, 2018

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Most active stock in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:16:52 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet