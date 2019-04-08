Symantec Up Over 7% After Analyst Upgrade -- Data Talk

Symantec Corporation (SYMC) is currently at $24.61, up $1.62, or 7.05%

-- Would be highest close since May 10, 2018 when it closed at $29.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 1, 2019 when it rose 8.99%

-- Earlier Monday, Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $28.00/share from $23.00/share

-- Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges wrote that Symantec shares currently trade at a 25% discount to peers that have similar growth outlooks, based on 2020 estimates of enterprise value to free-cash flow, MarketWatch reported

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 7.05% month-to-date

-- Up 30.25% year-to-date

-- Traded as high as $24.77; highest intraday level since May 10, 2018 when it hit $29.20

-- Up 7.73% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 1, 2019 when it rose as much as 14.41%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:36:30 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet