Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Symantec Corporation    SYMC

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

(SYMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Symantec Up Over 7% After Analyst Upgrade -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Symantec Corporation (SYMC) is currently at $24.61, up $1.62, or 7.05%

-- Would be highest close since May 10, 2018 when it closed at $29.18

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Feb. 1, 2019 when it rose 8.99%

-- Earlier Monday, Goldman Sachs upgraded Symantec to buy from neutral and raised its price target to $28.00/share from $23.00/share

-- Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges wrote that Symantec shares currently trade at a 25% discount to peers that have similar growth outlooks, based on 2020 estimates of enterprise value to free-cash flow, MarketWatch reported

-- Snaps a two-day losing streak

-- Up 7.05% month-to-date

-- Up 30.25% year-to-date

-- Traded as high as $24.77; highest intraday level since May 10, 2018 when it hit $29.20

-- Up 7.73% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 1, 2019 when it rose as much as 14.41%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Sixth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:36:30 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.45% 26302.88 Delayed Quote.13.28%
NASDAQ 100 -0.12% 7569.210201 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.15% 7925.593254 Delayed Quote.19.64%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2887.51 Delayed Quote.15.39%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION 6.46% 24.43 Delayed Quote.21.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMANTEC CORPORATION
12:05pSymantec Up Over 7% After Analyst Upgrade -- Data Talk
DJ
04/01SYMANTEC : Norton LifeLock and Liberty Tax Urge Consumers to Take Steps to Stay ..
BU
03/28SYMANTEC : Independent Research Firm Names Symantec a Leader in Cloud Security G..
BU
03/27CONTROL VERSUS CONVENIENCE : Consumers Weigh in on Their Own Privacy in New Nort..
BU
03/25ASUSTEK COMPUTER : Hackers attacked one million-plus Asus users through maliciou..
RE
02/28SYMANTEC TO HOST TECH TALK : “Integrated Cyber Defense”
BU
02/27SYMANTEC : Leads Unprecedented Industry Collaboration to Drive Down Cost and Com..
BU
02/27SYMANTEC : Integrated Cyber Defense Exchange Helps to Simplify Integrations Acro..
PU
02/27SYMANTEC : Announces New Threat Aware Data Protection Capabilities To Help Guard..
PU
02/22HEWLETT PACKARD : Cybersecurity Sales Vet Sean Foster Named IronNet Chief Revenu..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 774 M
EBIT 2019 1 460 M
Net income 2019 17,2 M
Debt 2019 2 308 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 304,10
P/E ratio 2020 45,08
EV / Sales 2019 3,56x
EV / Sales 2020 3,29x
Capitalization 14 696 M
Chart SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Symantec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,4 $
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMANTEC CORPORATION21.67%14 696
ADOBE18.20%130 717
WORKDAY16.66%41 174
AUTODESK29.31%36 234
SQUARE INC33.77%31 276
ELECTRONIC ARTS26.00%29 342
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About