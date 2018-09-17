Symantec : and Starboard Agree on 'Board Refreshment Plan' -- Update

By Josh Beckerman



Symantec Corp. (SYMC), which had a faced a potential battle with activist Starboard Value LP, has agreed with the investment firm to enact a "board refreshment plan."

Symantec and Starboard said in a joint statement Monday that Starboard Managing Member Peter Feld will join the board, as will Dale Fuller and Rick Hill.

The antivirus software company said Geraldine B. Laybourne won't seek re-election at the annual meeting, and Robert S. Miller won't pursue re-election in line with existing retirement policy.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Starboard had a 5.8% Symantec stake and privately nominated five people to the 11-person board in July. Starboard believed Symantec needed operational changes to improve margins.

Symantec said Monday that it was "pleased that Starboard offered a number of talented candidates to ensure that Symantec maintained a strong and engaged board."

After the annual meeting, which hasn't been scheduled, another board member mutually agreeable to Symantec and Starboard will be added, increasing board size to 13.

