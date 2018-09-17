Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Symantec Corporation    SYMC

SYMANTEC CORPORATION (SYMC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Symantec : and Starboard Agree on 'Board Refreshment Plan' -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 11:19pm CEST

By Josh Beckerman

Symantec Corp. (SYMC), which had a faced a potential battle with activist Starboard Value LP, has agreed with the investment firm to enact a "board refreshment plan."

Symantec and Starboard said in a joint statement Monday that Starboard Managing Member Peter Feld will join the board, as will Dale Fuller and Rick Hill.

The antivirus software company said Geraldine B. Laybourne won't seek re-election at the annual meeting, and Robert S. Miller won't pursue re-election in line with existing retirement policy.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Starboard had a 5.8% Symantec stake and privately nominated five people to the 11-person board in July. Starboard believed Symantec needed operational changes to improve margins.

Symantec said Monday that it was "pleased that Starboard offered a number of talented candidates to ensure that Symantec maintained a strong and engaged board."

After the annual meeting, which hasn't been scheduled, another board member mutually agreeable to Symantec and Starboard will be added, increasing board size to 13.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMANTEC CORPORATION
11:45pSYMANTEC : names three Starboard nominees to board
RE
11:19pSYMANTEC : and Starboard Agree on 'Board Refreshment Plan' -- Update
DJ
11:02pSYMANTEC : Correction to Symantec Article
DJ
10:49pSYMANTEC : and Starboard Agree on 'Board Refreshment Plan'
DJ
10:24pSYMANTEC CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors ..
AQ
10:11pSYMANTEC : and Starboard Announce Board Refreshment Plan and Director Appointmen..
BU
12:24pSymantec Co. (SYMC) Position Lowered by GAM Holding AG
AQ
09/14SYMANTEC : Adds New Detection, Prevention and Response Features to its Endpoint ..
PU
09/12SYMANTEC : to Speak at Grace Hopper Celebration 2018
PU
09/10SYMANTEC : Independent Research Firm Names Symantec a Leader in Global Managed S..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:33pSymantec, Starboard announce new board members 
09/10Atlassian To Acquire OpsGenie For DevOps Response Tech 
09/03Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/22My Options Quick Picks 
08/21Symantec +2.3% on Susquehanna upgrade with bear and bull cases 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 729 M
EBIT 2019 1 415 M
Net income 2019 -16,6 M
Debt 2019 2 156 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 49,46
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,80x
Capitalization 12 449 M
Chart SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Symantec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 21,7 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Fey President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMANTEC CORPORATION-28.62%12 449
ADOBE SYSTEMS56.75%134 505
SQUARE INC161.96%37 029
ELECTRONIC ARTS8.77%34 832
AUTODESK44.38%33 088
WORKDAY48.49%32 667
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.