Symantec : appoints Debora Beachner Tomlin as new marketing chief

The appointment comes after a slew of key executive exits at Symantec since late 2018 including Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Noviello, who announced that his departure on Thursday.

Tomlin, former chief marketing and customer officer for CSAA Insurance Group, follows Michael Williams, who left Symantec in December. The company did not disclose the reason for his departure.

Tomlin begins in her new role on Feb. 22, the company said.

Other executive departures from Symantec include those of President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Fey and senior vice president of worldwide sales engineering and product marketing, Bradon Rogers.

Symantec shares closed up 0.5 percent at $23.02 on Monday.

(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)