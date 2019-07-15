Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Symantec Corporation    SYMC

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

(SYMC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Symantec ends talks to sell to Broadcom over price - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:13am EDT
Illustration photo of a Symantec security app on a phone

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Symantec Corp has walked away from negotiations to sell itself to chipmaker Broadcom Inc over price disagreements, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Symantec's decision raises new questions over the future of the U.S. antivirus software provider, which is looking for a new CEO and has been struggling to grow its business serving companies.

It could not be determined why the price negotiations broke down. Broadcom was last week willing to offer as much as $28.25 per share in cash for Symantec and was hoping to ink a deal on Monday, one of the sources said. CNBC, which first reported the news on Monday, said Symantec was looking for more than $28 per share.

It is possible that talks between the two sides resume, the sources said. However, Symantec has a track record of exploring a sale, only subsequently to walk away from a deal.

Prior to reaching a deal with Starboard Value LP last year that gave it representation on Symantec's board, the Mountain View, California-based company explored going private, according to the sources.

Symantec also held talks last year with private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC about a leveraged buyout, Reuters reported at the time. Two other private equity firms, Silver Lake Partners LP and Bain Capital LP, are investors in Symantec and each have a seat on its board.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Broadcom and Symantec did not respond to requests for comment.

Symantec's shares fell 12% to $22.43 in Monday morning trading, giving it a market value of $14 billion (£11.1 billion). Broadcom shares were up 2% at $291.32.

Symantec is struggling with severe competition from nimbler rivals. Several top executives, including CEO Greg Clark, have left the company this year, and it is also being investigated by U.S. regulators over an accounting irregularity.

Symantec completed its $2.3 billion acquisition of LifeLock Inc in 2017, a move aimed at bolstering its consumer security business. That followed the purchase of Blue Coat Inc for $4.65 billion in 2016, which expanded its product line for large corporations.

Broadcom, whose chips power smartphones, computers and networking equipment, is trying to diversify into software after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration last year scuttled its $117 billion bid to buy mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

The Symantec deal would have followed Broadcom's $18.9 acquisition of U.S. business software company CA Inc last year.

"Broadcom buys software companies, that's their strategy. If this falls apart, they'll buy something else at some point," said Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Dan Grebler)

By Greg Roumeliotis and Akanksha Rana
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROADCOM INC 1.62% 289.86 Delayed Quote.12.23%
QUALCOMM 0.73% 75.5 Delayed Quote.31.61%
SYMANTEC CORPORATION -12.98% 22.21 Delayed Quote.35.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMANTEC CORPORATION
11:18aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Waver As Second-quarter Earnings Season Gets Under Wa..
DJ
11:13aSymantec ends talks to sell to Broadcom over price - sources
RE
10:48aWall Street flat as Citi results weigh on bank shares
RE
10:46aSymantec on Pace For Largest Percent Decrease Since May 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:29aSYMANTEC, BROADCOM CEASE DEAL NEGOTI : Cnbc
RE
09:45aSYMANTEC : Drops on Report Broadcom Deal Falls Through
DJ
07/10SYMANTEC : Ford Honors Symantec at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards
BU
07/09SYMANTEC : Clearlake Capital, TA Associates Investing in DigiCert Inc.
DJ
07/08Wall St. drops as Apple falls, Fed eyed
RE
07/08MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Lower As Apple, Boeing Shares Slump, Investors Re..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 818 M
EBIT 2020 1 515 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Debt 2020 2 011 M
Yield 2020 1,17%
P/E ratio 2020 44,6x
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,70x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 15 807 M
Chart SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Symantec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMANTEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 20,2  $
Last Close Price 25,6  $
Spread / Highest target -6,14%
Spread / Average Target -21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Clark President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel H. Schulman Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas R. Noviello Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila B. Jordan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Hugh Thompson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMANTEC CORPORATION35.33%15 727
ADOBE36.77%149 321
WORKDAY INC.39.13%50 780
AUTODESK35.44%38 067
SQUARE INC46.69%33 600
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.63%27 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About