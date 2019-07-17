Log in
Symantec : to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on August 8, 2019

0
07/17/2019 | 05:54pm EDT

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) today announced that it will release its financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2020, which ended on July 5, 2019, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Symantec will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from Symantec’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (877) 475-6198 or (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 8350238. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through Symantec's Investor Relations website at http://investor.symantec.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Symantec's Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the call and will be available for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will run for ten days and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID 8350238.

About Symantec:

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
About