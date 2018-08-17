Symbility : To Announce Q2 2018 Financial Results And Host

CONFERENCE CALL FRIDAY AUGUST 24, 2018

TORONTO, ONTARIO - (August 17, 2018) Symbility Solutions Inc. ('Symbility') (TSX.V: SY), a global software company focused on modernizing the insurance industry, confirmed that it will release its second quarter financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2018, before the market opens on Friday, August 24, 2018. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on Symbility's website at www.symbilitysolutions.com and on www.sedar.com.

Symbility will follow with a webcast and conference call Friday, August 24, at 11 a.m. EDT to review highlights of its quarterly results. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1804244/EA67DE9BCE2A92180ADB9C25BEB468B6. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free (888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450 for international participants. A replay of the webcast will be available on Symbility's website.