Symphony : EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE LISTED WARRANTS

新灃集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01223)

(Warrant Code: 01537)

EXPIRY OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THE

LISTED WARRANTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Symphony Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to inform the holders of the warrants issued by the Company (the "Warrants") which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (warrant code: 01537) that there will be no further trading of the Warrants as from 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 2 July 2019. The Warrants carry rights to subscribe in cash for new shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company at the prevailing subscription price of HK$1.00 per Share.

The Board wishes to remind the holders of the Warrants that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the instrument dated 6 July 2016 constituting the Warrants (the "Instrument"), the subscription rights attaching to the Warrants (the "Subscription Rights") will expire at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 5 July 2019. Thereafter, any Subscription Rights which have not been exercised by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 5 July 2019 will lapse and certificates of the Warrants will cease to be valid for any purpose.

The Company has made the following arrangements regarding dealings in, transfers of and exercise of Subscription Rights attaching to the Warrants in respect of its expiry:

1. the last trading day of the Warrants on the Stock Exchange is Tuesday, 2 July 2019 and trading of the Warrants on the Stock Exchange will cease after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 2 July 2019. The listing of the Warrants will be withdrawn from the Stock Exchange with effect from the close of business on Friday, 5 July 2019, and an application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the withdrawal of listing of the Warrants with effect from the close of business on Friday, 5 July 2019;

* For identification purpose only