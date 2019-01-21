Symphony International : Key Information Document

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

21 January 2019

Symphony International Holdings Limited

Key Information Document

Symphony International Holdings Limited ('Symphony' or the 'Company') (LSE: SIHL) announces that an updated Key Information Document is available on its website, www.symphonyasia.com.

For further information, please contact:

For further information:

Symphony Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.:

Anil Thadani +65 6536 6177

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan +44(0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Dealing codes

The ISIN number of the Ordinary Shares is VGG548121059, the SEDOL code is B231M63 and the TIDM is SIHL.

The LEI number of the Company is 254900MQE84GV5DS6F03.

