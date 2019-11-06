Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Symphony International Holdings Limited    SIHL   VGG548121059

SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SIHL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/05 11:35:24 am
0.59 USD   +0.43%
02:37aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Shareholder Update
PU
02:37aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/01SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of Corporate Broker
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Symphony International : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 02:37am EST

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

6 November 2019

Symphony International Holdings Limited (the 'Company')

Net Asset Value

The Company today announces that, at the close of business on 30 September 2019, the Company's unaudited Net Asset Value was US$509,298,454(30 June 2019: US$560,364,505) representing a Net Asset Value per ordinary share of US$0.9921(30 June 2019: US$1.0915).

For further information, please contact:

Symphony Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.: +65 6536 6177

Anil Thadani

Rajgopal Rajkumar

Dealing codes

The ISIN number of the Ordinary Shares is VGG548121059, the SEDOL code is B231M63 and the TIDM is SIHL.

The LEI number of the Company is 254900MQE84GV5DS6F03.

This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction into which the publication or distribution would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The securities referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the securities laws of such jurisdictions and may not be sold, resold, taken up, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, within such jurisdictions.

No representation or warranty is made by the Company as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement and no liability will be accepted for any loss arising from its use.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

Statements contained in this announcement regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The information contained in this document is subject to change without notice and, except as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor the Investment Manager assumes any responsibility or obligation to update publicly or review any of the forward-looking statements contained herein. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement.

The Company and the Investment Manager are not associated or affiliated with any other fund managers whose names include 'Symphony', including, without limitation, Symphony Financial Partners Co., Ltd.

End of Announcement

Disclaimer

Symphony International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOL
02:37aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Shareholder Update
PU
02:37aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11/01SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Resignation of Corporate Broker
PU
09/19SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Investment in ASG Hospital Private Limited
PU
08/30SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Intent for Partial Sale of Land in Niseko
PU
07/25SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Update on Minor International PCL
PU
07/15SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition of Interest in Good Capital Partners
PU
07/08SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Acquisition of Interest in Indo Trans Logistics
PU
07/01SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Investment in Creative Technology Solutions
PU
06/28SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Update on Minor International PCL
PU
More news
Chart SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Symphony International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Pierangelo Battista Bottinelli Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Georges Gagnebin Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajiv Krishan Luthra Independent Non-Executive Director
Anil Thadani Director
Sunil Chandiramani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.85%303
BLACKROCK, INC.22.81%73 945
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)4.46%44 930
UBS GROUP-3.88%44 556
STATE STREET CORPORATION11.40%25 766
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION26.21%22 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group