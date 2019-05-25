Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Symrise    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE

(SY1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Symrise AG: Correction of a release from 23/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/25/2019 | 02:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Symrise AG
Symrise AG: Correction of a release from 23/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.05.2019 / 08:29
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Symrise AG
Street: Mühlenfeldstraße 1
Postal code: 37603
City: Holzminden
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900D82I6R9601CF26

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
City of registered office, country: Oslo, Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 May 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.01 % 0.29 % 3.31 % 135,426,610
Previous notification 2.87 % 0.51 % 3.38 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SYM9999 0 4,078,404 0 % 3.01 %
Total 4,078,404 3.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Shares on Loan (right to recall) N/A At any time 397,700 0.29 %
    Total 397,700 0.29 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3.01 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 May 2019


25.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815861  25.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMRISE
02:35aSYMRISE AG : Correction of a release from 23/05/2019 according to Article 40, Se..
EQ
05/23SYMRISE : completes EUR 500 million bond placement
EQ
05/23SYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/23SYMRISE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/19SYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/18SYMRISE : invests in biotech with latest acquisition
AQ
05/08SYMRISE ANNOUNCES CALIFORMULATIONS, : A unique platform to foster beverage inno..
EQ
05/07PROBI : Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
05/07SYMRISE : acquires Italian biotech company Cutech
AQ
05/06SYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 482 M
EBIT 2019 518 M
Net income 2019 328 M
Debt 2019 1 594 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 35,36
P/E ratio 2020 30,75
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
Capitalization 11 454 M
Chart SYMRISE
Duration : Period :
Symrise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 77,9 €
Spread / Average Target -7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Winkelmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMRISE31.13%12 831
ECOLAB INC.23.84%52 598
GIVAUDAN15.82%24 238
SIKA AG22.35%21 524
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING28.80%14 009
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO., LTD84.25%8 370
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About