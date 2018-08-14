Log in
SYMRISE (SY1)
Symrise : AG to Host Earnings Call

08/14/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2018 / Symrise AG (OTC PINK: SYIEF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 14, 2018 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0A03FFF5EF3E6.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 107 M
EBIT 2018 455 M
Net income 2018 285 M
Debt 2018 1 343 M
Yield 2018 1,22%
P/E ratio 2018 35,00
P/E ratio 2019 30,63
EV / Sales 2018 3,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,33x
Capitalization 9 858 M
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Regina Hufnagel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMRISE6.62%11 236
ECOLAB9.45%42 428
SIKA AG0.00%21 267
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 622
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC19.58%9 097
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC17.77%8 740
