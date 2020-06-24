Symrise : has issued a ? 500 million bond

DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Bond

Successful placement confirms investors' great confidence in the Group's strategy and financial strength

Issue with a term of 7 years was several times oversubscribed

Coupon of 1.375 %

Symrise AG has successfully completed the issue of a bond on the European capital market. The bond with a volume of ? 500 million was several times oversubscribed and was financed at very attractive conditions. It will be used to refinance the two maturities in autumn at an early stage.

Olaf Klinger, Chief Financial Officer of Symrise AG, said: "We are pleased about the good placement success for our latest Symrise bond. The high demand for our current issue underlines the confidence in our sustainable business model and our solid financing structure. "

The Eurobond has a term of 7 years and a coupon of 1.375 %. The placement was accompanied by a banking syndicate consisting of Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, LBBW and Rabobank. It will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with a denomination of ? 1,000 (ISIN XS2195096420).

