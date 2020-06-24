Log in
Symrise : has issued a ? 500 million bond

06/24/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Bond
Symrise has issued a ? 500 million bond

24.06.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Successful placement confirms investors' great confidence in the Group's strategy and financial strength
  • Issue with a term of 7 years was several times oversubscribed
  • Coupon of 1.375 %
 

Symrise AG has successfully completed the issue of a bond on the European capital market. The bond with a volume of ? 500 million was several times oversubscribed and was financed at very attractive conditions. It will be used to refinance the two maturities in autumn at an early stage.

Olaf Klinger, Chief Financial Officer of Symrise AG, said: "We are pleased about the good placement success for our latest Symrise bond. The high demand for our current issue underlines the confidence in our sustainable business model and our solid financing structure. "

The Eurobond has a term of 7 years and a coupon of 1.375 %. The placement was accompanied by a banking syndicate consisting of Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, LBBW and Rabobank. It will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange with a denomination of ? 1,000 (ISIN XS2195096420).

About Symrise:

Symrise is a global supplier of fragrances, flavors, food, nutrition and cosmetic ingredients. Its clients include manufacturers of perfumes, cosmetics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and producers of nutritional supplements and pet food.

Its sales of approximately ? 3.4 billion in the 2019 fiscal year make Symrise a leading global provider. Headquartered in Holzminden, Germany, the Group is represented by more than 100 locations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, the United States and Latin America.

Symrise works with its clients to develop new ideas and market-ready concepts for products that form an integral part of everyday life. Economic success and corporate responsibility are inextricably linked as part of this process. Symrise - always inspiring more .

www.symrise.com

 

Symrise Contact Media:                          Symrise Contact Investors:

Christina Witter                                       Tobias Erfurth
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1721                    Phone: +49 (0)5531 90-1879
E-mail: christina.witter@symrise.com     E-mail: tobias.erfurth@symrise.com

Symrise Social Media:

twitter.com/symriseag                              linkedin.com/company/Symrise
youtube.com/agsymrise                          www.xing.com/companies/symrise
instagram.com/symriseag                       instagram.com/finefragrancestories_bySymrise
instagram.com/symrise.ci


24.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5531 90 0
E-mail: ir@symrise.com
Internet: www.symrise.com
ISIN: DE000SYM9999, DE000SYM7787, DE000SYM7704
WKN: SYM999
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1077259

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1077259  24.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1077259&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
