Synacor : Books 116 New Customers for Its Zimbra Email and Collaboration Platform in Q4 2018

426 New Business, Government, and Service Provider Customers Choose Zimbra During 2018

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that 116 new customers selected its Zimbra open source-based email and collaboration platform in Q4, bringing the 2018 total to 426 new business, government and service provider customers worldwide. Deal sizes ranged from tens to millions of email seats. Deployments in Q4 include companies like Cameroon-based CCA Bank, operating more than 40 local bank branches; payment solutions company ArsBlue; and the University of Dodoma in Tanzania.

Zimbra’s growth continues to be fueled by its differentiation as a highly-customizable, open source-based, robust-featured, value-driven collaboration platform. A growing concern among customers globally is data sovereignty and privacy — Zimbra 8.8 is built to give customers control over data accessibility and storage, addressing concerns about data sovereignty and privacy. Unlike some popular email solutions, Zimbra 8.8 does not share customer data across country borders. It allows customers to store data using in-region clouds or on-premises servers, with security standards that are right for their business.

"We needed to host our own communications for improved confidentiality, have complete control over all settings, and be able to customize the domain name of our messaging because the old one did not reflect our activity,” said William Fokoue, Head of Support Department at CCA Bank. “The flexibility and interoperability we achieved with other applications we use combined with the data privacy and ease of deployment convinced us to choose Zimbra as our new collaboration solution."

"Zimbra has offered much more possibility at much better value than our previous communications solutions,” said Dragoslav Vasiljevic, System & Network Engineer at ArsBlue. “Our customers have shared positive feedback about the Zimbra web client, and our system administrators are pleased with its simple and effective admin console and overall stability.”

“Zimbra provides a comprehensive and state-of-the-art communication platform with advanced tools at a fraction of the price charged by other commercial email providers," said Goodiel Moshi, Director of ICT at the University of Dodoma.

“Businesses and governments increasingly recognize the importance of having control over their data whether on-premises or in the cloud, to get out in front of privacy issues and to meet stringent regional regulatory requirements,” said Marcus Teo, SVP, Enterprise Sales & Marketing, Synacor. “Zimbra has always led on these fronts, and our customer-centric approach to email and collaboration is a premier example of what it means to deliver on evolving communications features and functionality that matter most.”

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 160+ countries and is offered through more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments and service providers trust Zimbra.

For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005406/en/