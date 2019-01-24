Synacor : Books 116 New Customers for Its Zimbra Email and Collaboration Platform in Q4 2018

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that 116 new customers
selected its Zimbra open source-based email and collaboration platform
in Q4, bringing the 2018 total to 426 new business, government and
service provider customers worldwide. Deal sizes ranged from tens to
millions of email seats. Deployments in Q4 include companies like
Cameroon-based CCA Bank, operating more than 40 local bank branches;
payment solutions company ArsBlue; and the University of Dodoma in
Tanzania.
Zimbra’s growth continues to be fueled by its differentiation as a
highly-customizable, open source-based, robust-featured, value-driven
collaboration platform. A growing concern among customers globally is
data sovereignty and privacy — Zimbra 8.8 is built to give customers
control over data accessibility and storage, addressing concerns about
data sovereignty and privacy. Unlike some popular email solutions,
Zimbra 8.8 does not share customer data across country borders. It
allows customers to store data using in-region clouds or on-premises
servers, with security standards that are right for their business.
"We needed to host our own communications for improved confidentiality,
have complete control over all settings, and be able to customize the
domain name of our messaging because the old one did not reflect our
activity,” said William Fokoue, Head of Support Department at CCA Bank.
“The flexibility and interoperability we achieved with other
applications we use combined with the data privacy and ease of
deployment convinced us to choose Zimbra as our new collaboration
solution."
"Zimbra has offered much more possibility at much better value than our
previous communications solutions,” said Dragoslav Vasiljevic, System &
Network Engineer at ArsBlue. “Our customers have shared positive
feedback about the Zimbra web client, and our system administrators are
pleased with its simple and effective admin console and overall
stability.”
“Zimbra provides a comprehensive and state-of-the-art communication
platform with advanced tools at a fraction of the price charged by other
commercial email providers," said Goodiel Moshi, Director of ICT at the
University of Dodoma.
“Businesses and governments increasingly recognize the importance of
having control over their data whether on-premises or in the cloud, to
get out in front of privacy issues and to meet stringent regional
regulatory requirements,” said Marcus Teo, SVP, Enterprise Sales &
Marketing, Synacor. “Zimbra has always led on these fronts, and our
customer-centric approach to email and collaboration is a premier
example of what it means to deliver on evolving communications features
and functionality that matter most.”
About Zimbra Email and Collaboration
Zimbra,
a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes
contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging and file sharing, plus
add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation and file storage.
Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 160+ countries and is
offered through more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises,
governments and service providers trust Zimbra.
For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/
