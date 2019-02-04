Synacor : IIJ Selects Synacor, Deploys Zimbra Cloud-Based Email and Collaboration Services to Millions of Users in Japan

IIJ has offered Zimbra to ISP customers in Japan, beginning with a deployment of 3M users

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (IIJ, NASDAQ: IIJI) has selected the Zimbra platform and has enlisted Synacor’s cloud operations expertise to deliver upgraded email and collaboration services to ISP customers in Japan. The initial deployment for a major ISP is for more than three million consumers. The new, hosted solution is based on Zimbra, Synacor’s globally popular email and collaboration software platform.

“Zimbra’s status as a world-leading email and collaboration platform, and Synacor’s experience implementing and operating large-scale email services makes them an ideal partner for creating this innovative service offering,” said Mr. Masakazu Tachikui, Managing Executive Officer, Cloud Division, IIJ. “We see a significant opportunity to deliver best-in-class email and collaboration services to meet the needs of an expanding and diverse user base by providing solid services for ISPs and cable operators.”

IIJ will migrate three million mailboxes from a current on-premises deployment to a new, state-of-the-art hosting environment. Synacor will license Zimbra 8.8 to IIJ, offer comprehensive services to ensure seamless migration with minimal user impacts, and prepare an agile platform allowing for quick and easy service iterations to keep up with rapid market evolution.

“We are excited to partner with IIJ, a leading solutions-provider, to bring our email and collaboration functionality to millions of users in Japan,” said Himesh Bhise, CEO of Synacor. “Zimbra continues to grow its reputation as a flexible, cloud-based collaboration platform with a proven track record and comprehensive feature set.”

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 160+ countries and is offered through more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments and service providers trust Zimbra.

Zimbra can be deployed on premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a hosted service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed and monetized solution for service providers.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For more information about IIJ, visit the IIJ website at https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.

