Synacor : IIJ Selects Synacor, Deploys Zimbra Cloud-Based Email and Collaboration Services to Millions of Users in Japan

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that Internet Initiative
Japan, Inc. (IIJ, NASDAQ: IIJI) has selected the Zimbra platform and has
enlisted Synacor’s cloud operations expertise to deliver upgraded email
and collaboration services to ISP customers in Japan. The initial
deployment for a major ISP is for more than three million consumers. The
new, hosted solution is based on Zimbra, Synacor’s globally popular
email and collaboration software platform.
“Zimbra’s status as a world-leading email and collaboration platform,
and Synacor’s experience implementing and operating large-scale email
services makes them an ideal partner for creating this innovative
service offering,” said Mr. Masakazu Tachikui, Managing Executive
Officer, Cloud Division, IIJ. “We see a significant opportunity to
deliver best-in-class email and collaboration services to meet the needs
of an expanding and diverse user base by providing solid services for
ISPs and cable operators.”
IIJ will migrate three million mailboxes from a current on-premises
deployment to a new, state-of-the-art hosting environment. Synacor will
license Zimbra 8.8 to IIJ, offer comprehensive services to ensure
seamless migration with minimal user impacts, and prepare an agile
platform allowing for quick and easy service iterations to keep up with
rapid market evolution.
“We are excited to partner with IIJ, a leading solutions-provider, to
bring our email and collaboration functionality to millions of users in
Japan,” said Himesh Bhise, CEO of Synacor. “Zimbra continues to grow its
reputation as a flexible, cloud-based collaboration platform with a
proven track record and comprehensive feature set.”
About Zimbra Email and Collaboration
Zimbra,
a Synacor product, is an email
and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks,
instant messaging and file sharing, plus add-ons such as
videoconferencing, document creation and file storage. Zimbra powers
hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 160+ countries and is offered
through more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments and
service providers trust Zimbra.
Zimbra can be deployed on premises, in the cloud or as a hybrid service.
The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a hosted
service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed and monetized
solution for service providers.
For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/
About Synacor
Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development,
multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and
communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and
enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better
engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology
platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their
subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising
solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity
management. www.synacor.com
About IIJ
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and
comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies
provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate
customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity
services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security
services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest
Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United
States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the U.S. NASDAQ Stock
Market in 1999 and on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in
2006.
For more information about IIJ, visit the IIJ website at https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005376/en/