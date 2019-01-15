Synacor : ShortsTV Selects Synacor's Cloud Identity Platform To Power TV Anywhere Viewing

Synacor Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNC) and Shorts International, the world’s
leading short film entertainment company and operator of the ShortsTV
channel, today announced the integration of Synacor’s Cloud Identity
Platform with the ShortsTV streaming App. Current subscribers to the
ShortsTV channel in the US can contact their provider to access
on-demand content.
“ShortsTV films are perfect for viewing on the go, and our goal was to
find the industry’s top authentication platform to make it easier than
ever for our subscribers to find and watch our high-quality, snackable
content anywhere they want,” said Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive of
Shorts International. “Synacor’s Cloud ID is a reliable, innovative
platform that makes authentication easy for viewers of ShortsTV, and
streamlines access to our programming across our partners.”
“We are proud to support the best TV Everywhere experiences on the
world’s most popular platforms, and welcome ShortsTV to our growing
roster of content providers,” said Himesh Bhise, Synacor CEO. “Cloud ID
makes complex, behind-the-scenes integrations with hundreds of partner
platforms easy, allowing ShortsTV to focus on strategic, consumer-facing
product features that deliver better experiences to delighted
subscribers.”
ShortsTV offers the world’s largest catalog of high-quality short movies
available on TV, online and in theaters and also produces original short
film content for broadcasters and brands. In 2018, ShortsTV launched the
ShortsTV App which marries the linear ShortsTV feed with the
functionality of the Internet. Using advanced machine-learning algorithm
technology, the ShortsTV App lets viewers watch TV or create, control
and personalize their own TV channel. ShortsTV offers hundreds of the
world’s best independent shorts for download on iTunes in 92 countries,
as well as on Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US
and Canada) and Verizon and Frontier (US).
Synacor Cloud ID is the industry’s leading end-to-end cloud-based
identity platform that simplifies the subscriber login experience
anywhere end users access their subscription services. Whether viewing
in the home via a Wi-Fi network, connected TV or on mobile device, users
can get to the services and content they want faster and with less
headaches.
About Synacor
Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is the trusted
technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for
video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers,
governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its
customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use
Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses
and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed
portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and
cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com
About ShortsTV
ShortsTV is the world's first and only
24/7 HD channel dedicated to short movies. It is available across the US
on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), US Sonet (channel
292), CenturyLink (channel 1789), Frontier Communications (channel 1789)
and Google Fiber (channel 603) and numerous NCTC member companies.
ShortsTV™ is operated by Shorts International, the world’s leading short
movie entertainment company with the world’s largest movie catalogue
dedicated to short movies. Shorts International also operates ShortsTV®,
which is available across Europe. ShortsTV offers hundreds of the
world’s best independent shorts for download in 92 iTunes stores across
the globe as well as on Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany),
Google Play (US and Canada), Verizon and Frontier (US).
About Shorts International
Shorts International is the
world’s leading short movie entertainment company. With over 5,000
titles, Shorts International has the world’s largest library of shorts
available on TV, online and in theatres, including award-winning and
star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts from around
the world. Shorts International owns ShortsTV, the world’s only 24/7 HD
TV channel dedicated to short movies. It is available in 47 million
households with 7 million subscribers across the US, Latin America, the
Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia. Shorts
International is headquartered in London, England and is represented in
the US by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary
located in Los Angeles, CA. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, CEO,
and is owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings, with AMC Networks as a
significant minority shareholder.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005467/en/