Synacor : Wins More Than 300 New and Expansion Zimbra Deals In Q2

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) today announced that Zimbra, the company’s email and collaboration platform, added more than 100 new customers and expanded deals with 220 others during Q2 2019. Customer wins spanned governments, utilities, universities, service providers and businesses around the world. Deal drivers included a need for data privacy and security, data sovereignty, scale and cost-efficiencies, which Zimbra delivers in a robust solution that offers flexibility for customers.

“Zimbra continues to build upon its global reputation of combining the core functionality that drives IT decision making with the next-gen collaboration capabilities that keep businesses moving,” said Marcus Teo, SVP Enterprise Sales and Marketing, Synacor. “Every new customer we sign and every deal we expand represents Zimbra’s role as a critical business enabler, making us not just technology providers but key partners for our customers around the world.”

Zimbra was rolled out or expanded by a diverse set of global organizations during Q2, including a major police prefecture in Europe, a public broadcaster in Spain, a large municipality in Poland, as well as:

Asia United Bank Corporation , a Philippines-based financial institution with more than 250 branches, offering a range of banking and other financial products and services, including corporate and consumer loans, deposit products, corporate banking, treasury and trust products and cash management solutions. The company noted that Zimbra’s low total cost of ownership based on the overall functionality provided was important to its business.

EKBO (Evangelical Church Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia), a United Protestant church in Germany serving nearly one million members across more than 1,700 parishes. EKBO stated it was "in a process to implement a state-wide intranet for all employees and volunteers." It touted Zimbra as an important part of the intranet due to offering "the best functionality and value-for-money solution for email-based communication available."

During Q2, Synacor’s Zimbra X cloud-based email and collaboration platform gained additional market traction following an expansion and upgrade by PenTeleData, a strategic partnership of local cable and telephone companies based in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, to the new platform through 2022. Synacor also announced an expanded reseller relationship with AZTi based on Zimbra 8.8 and conducted its full week APAC ACTIV8 tour across Bangkok, Jakarta and New Delhi, where it gathered more than 60 channel partners to share the latest insights into Zimbra’s evolving functionality and future vision for continued adoption. Also newly introduced in Q2 was Zimbra 8.8.15, which includes enhancements to Zimbra Connect, Zimbra’s product for 1:1 and group chat, group and channel video calls, file sharing and screen sharing.

For more information, please visit Synacor.com.

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging, and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation, and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 140+ countries and is offered through more than 500 BSPs and 2000 channel partners. Enterprises, governments, and service providers trust Zimbra.

Zimbra can be deployed in the cloud, on-premises (private cloud), or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a Hosted Service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed, and monetized solution for Service Providers.

To request an invitation for the Zimbra X Partner Development Program for North America-based Service Providers (SPs), visit https://info.zimbra.com/zimbra-x-beta.

For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com.

