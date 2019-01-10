Log in
SYNACOR INC (SYNC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
1.69 USD   +0.60%
Synacor : to Present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference

01/10/2019 | 04:07pm EST

Company to Webcast “Fireside Chat” on January 16th at 9:20 a.m. ET

Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC), the trusted technology development, multi-platform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises, today announced it will participate in a “fireside chat” at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 16th at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Himesh Bhise, Synacor’s chief executive officer, will present. Mr. Bhise, along with Tim Heasley, the Company’s chief financial officer, will also meet with investors.

"Investors have long known Synacor for its portal advertising business but might not be aware of the growing and high-margin software business we have built in tandem with it,” said Mr. Bhise. "We look forward to discussing our growth in recurring software revenue and our continued focus on improved profitability."

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Synacor
Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 142 M
EBIT 2018 -6,59 M
Net income 2018 -8,11 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 65,5 M
Managers
NameTitle
Himesh Bhise President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jordan Levy Chairman
Timothy J. Heasley Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Kuo-Yen Kau Independent Director
Marwan Fawaz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNACOR INC13.51%66
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.18%109 682
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-0.32%100 395
ACCENTURE3.45%97 082
VMWARE, INC.9.63%61 623
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING0.14%57 527
