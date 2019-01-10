Synacor : to Present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference

Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC), the trusted technology development,
multi-platform services and revenue partner for video, internet and
communications providers, device manufacturers, governments, and
enterprises, today announced it will participate in a “fireside chat” at
the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday,
January 16th at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Himesh Bhise, Synacor’s
chief executive officer, will present. Mr. Bhise, along with Tim
Heasley, the Company’s chief financial officer, will also meet with
investors.
"Investors have long known Synacor for its portal advertising business
but might not be aware of the growing and high-margin software business
we have built in tandem with it,” said Mr. Bhise. "We look forward to
discussing our growth in recurring software revenue and our continued
focus on improved profitability."
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the
Company's investor
relations website.
