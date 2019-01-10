Synacor : to Present at the 2019 Needham Growth Conference

Company to Webcast “Fireside Chat” on January 16th at 9:20 a.m. ET

Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC), the trusted technology development, multi-platform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises, today announced it will participate in a “fireside chat” at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 16th at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY. Himesh Bhise, Synacor’s chief executive officer, will present. Mr. Bhise, along with Tim Heasley, the Company’s chief financial officer, will also meet with investors.

"Investors have long known Synacor for its portal advertising business but might not be aware of the growing and high-margin software business we have built in tandem with it,” said Mr. Bhise. "We look forward to discussing our growth in recurring software revenue and our continued focus on improved profitability."

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

