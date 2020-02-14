Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Synacor, Inc.    SYNC

SYNACOR, INC.

(SYNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WeissLaw LLP Investigates Qumu Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 06:41pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Qumu Corporation ("QUMU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUMU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Synacor, Inc. ("SYNC") (NASDAQ: SYNC).  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive 1.61 shares of SYNC common stock for each share of QUMU they own.  This represents an implied per-share consideration of $2.25 based on SYNC's closing price on the day of the announcement of the proposed acquisition.

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own QUMU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/qumu-corporation/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw is investigating whether QUMU's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement, and whether QUMU's shareholders have enough information to cast a fully informed vote on the proposed acquisition.  Notably, at least one analyst recently set a price target of $6.00 per QUMU share, or $3.75 above the per-share merger consideration.  Additionally, QUMU shares traded for $4.60, or $2.35 above the implied per-share value of the merger consideration, as recently as July 2019.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed. 

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-qumu-corporation-301005492.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYNACOR, INC.
06:41pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Qumu Corporation
PR
02/11SYNACOR, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors ..
AQ
2019SYNACOR : Strikes More Than 270 New and Expansion Deals In Q3
BU
2019SYNACOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
2019SYNACOR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2019SYNACOR : Reports Third Quarter Results, Increased Focus on SaaS Transformation
BU
2019SYNACOR : to Host Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on November 6,..
BU
2019SYNACOR : Wins More Than 300 New and Expansion Zimbra Deals In Q2
BU
2019SYNACOR, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under..
AQ
2019SYNACOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group