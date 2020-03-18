Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Synairgen plc    SNG   GB00B0381Z20

SYNAIRGEN PLC

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Synairgen : gets green light for coronavirus drug trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

British pharmaceutical company Synairgen said on Wednesday it had the go-ahead to test a drug that could boost the lung function of patients with coronavirus, potentially assisting in the global fight against the pandemic.

The company said it had received expedited approvals from regulators to trial the drug - an inhaled formulation of interferon-beta-1a - in hospital patients who have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Explaining the drug's mechanism, Chief Executive Richard Marsden said interferon-beta was a naturally occurring protein instrumental to the body's antiviral responses.

"Interferon-beta is like the conductor of the orchestra, you make it when you've got a cold," he said in an interview. "It does all kinds of things to counter the effects of viruses."

He said there was evidence that a deficiency in producing the protein could explain the enhanced susceptibility of at-risk patient groups to develop severe lower respiratory tract disease during respiratory viral infections.

"Another quirk to coronavirus is that the disease itself suppresses the production of interferon-beta in the lungs, and it does this to evade the immune system," he said.

The drug, which has already shown benefits in two trials for asthma, aims to boost the amount of interferon-beta in the lungs, helping either prevent or diminish cell damage and viral replication, he said.

The pilot phase of the study has been given the green light by Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Health Research Authority. The study, which is expected to start imminently, will involve 100 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Britain.

By Paul Sandle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYNAIRGEN PLC
03:16pSYNAIRGEN : gets green light for coronavirus drug trial
RE
12:23pSYNAIRGEN : Faculty of Medicine to lead drug trial into treatment of COVID-19
AQ
08:29aSYNAIRGEN : to start trial of SNG001 in COVID-19 imminently
AQ
2019SYNAIRGEN : Exclusive Interview from Conference Speaker Richard Marsden Released..
AQ
2018SYNAIRGEN : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
2018SYNAIRGEN : starts dosing in Phase II COPD study
PU
2017SYNAIRGEN : Update on LOXL2 Programme & Pharmaxis Collaboration
PU
2017SYNAIRGEN : Data update for clinical trial of inhaled interferon beta and clinic..
PU
2017SYNAIRGEN : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2017
PU
2017SYNAIRGEN : LOXL2 Inhibitor Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -4,40 M
Net income 2019 -3,70 M
Finance 2019 1,70 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,21x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 infx
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 26,3 M
Chart SYNAIRGEN PLC
Duration : Period :
Synairgen plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYNAIRGEN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 54,00  GBp
Last Close Price 24,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard James Marsden Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon James Blouet Shaw Non-Executive Chairman
John Christopher William Ward Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Phillip David Monk Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Stephen Townley Holgate Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNAIRGEN PLC317.02%32
LONZA GROUP-6.34%25 518
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-30.30%20 764
CELLTRION, INC.-5.97%18 093
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.-11.84%17 352
INCYTE CORPORATION-18.00%15 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group