Synalloy Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

03/01/2019 | 05:24pm EST

RICHMOND, Va., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL) plans to announce its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Following the earnings release, Synalloy will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the earnings results. Interested parties may listen to this discussion by calling 1(877) 303-6648; Conference ID code 1175258. The conference call will be webcast live through Synalloy's website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 12:00 PM ET on March 5, 2019 on Synalloy's website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq: SYNL) is a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel pipe and tube, galvanized pipe and tube, fiberglass and steel storage tanks, specialty chemicals and the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our website at www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our business, our customer relationships, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and, in many cases, are beyond the control or knowledge of management. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such reports are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities and its website, http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT: Dennis Loughran at (804) 822-3266

Synalloy Corporation logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
