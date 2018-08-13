Synalloy Corporation to Participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL), a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel pipe and tubing, galvanized pipe and tubing, fiberglass and steel storage tanks, specialty chemicals and the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, is pleased to announce its participation in the Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL. At the conference, Mr. Craig Bram, President and CEO and Mr. Dennis Loughran, Senior Vice President and CFO will address how Synalloy serves its strategic markets and provide insights into 2018 outlook. The audio recording and slides from the presentation will be posted on Synalloy's website following the presentation.



Forward-Looking Statements

For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our web site at www.synalloy.com .

Investor Contact:

Dennis M. Loughran – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 804-822-3266

Email: dloughran@synalloy.com