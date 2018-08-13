Log in
SYNALLOY CORPORATION
Synalloy Corporation to Participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
GL
08/10Synalloy Announces At-The-Market Offering Program
GL
08/07SYNALLOY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Synalloy Corporation to Participate in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference

08/13/2018

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL), a growth oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel pipe and tubing, galvanized pipe and tubing, fiberglass and steel storage tanks, specialty chemicals and the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, is pleased to announce its participation in the Midwest IDEAS Conference on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL.  At the conference, Mr. Craig Bram, President and CEO and Mr. Dennis Loughran, Senior Vice President and CFO will address how Synalloy serves its strategic markets and provide insights into 2018 outlook. The audio recording and slides from the presentation will be posted on Synalloy's website following the presentation.

For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our web site at http://www.synalloy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes and incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." The words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "should," "anticipate," "hope," "optimistic," "plan," "outlook," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those identified below, which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated: adverse economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product demand and acceptance risks; raw material and other increased costs; raw materials availability; employee relations; ability to maintain workforce by hiring trained employees; labor efficiencies; customer delays or difficulties in the production of products; new fracking regulations; a prolonged decrease in oil and nickel prices; unforeseen delays in completing the integrations of acquisitions; risks associated with mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and other expansion activities; financial stability of our customers; environmental issues; negative or unexpected results from tax law changes; unavailability of debt financing on acceptable terms and exposure to increased market interest rate risk; inability to comply with covenants and ratios required by our debt financing arrangements; ability to weather an economic downturn; loss of consumer or investor confidence and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this release.

For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our web site at www.synalloy.com.

Investor Contact:

Dennis M. Loughran – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 804-822-3266
Email: dloughran@synalloy.com

