Synalloy : Privet Fund and UPG Enterprises Clarify Synalloy's Deliberately Misleading Communications

06/23/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Do Not be Fooled: Synalloy is Not “Giving” the Stockholder Group Board Representation and Incumbent Leadership Remains Firmly Opposed to Meaningful Change

Voting on Synalloy’s Blue Proxy Card Only Helps Reelect a Majority of the Incumbent Directors, Who Continue to Support an Unqualified, Underperforming and Conflicted CEO Without Any Articulated Strategy

Voting on the WHITE Proxy Card for the Stockholder Group’s Full Slate is the Only Way to Ensure Our Comprehensive Strategic Plan is Implemented and a Proven, Aligned CEO is Installed

Urges Stockholders to Focus on Which Slate Offers the Better People, Plan and Projected Results