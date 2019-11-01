Synaptics Incorporated : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics Announces Inducement Grants for Dean Butler under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), (the 'Company'), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced that effective October 31, 2019, the Board has granted Dean Butler, the Company's newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer, equity awards under the Synaptics Incorporated 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the 'Inducement Plan'), used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of the Company (or following a bona fide period of non-employment) as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The Board has granted Dean Butler 20,449 market stock units ('MSUs') and 20,449 performance stock units ('PSUs') that will vest annually over three years, subject to his continued service with the Company on such vesting dates and MSU achievement will be based on Company total shareholder return performance and PSU achievement will be based on Company's attainment of certain levels of non-GAAP earnings per share, each determined by the Board. Other terms of the MSU and PSU grants are as determined by the Board and set forth in the Inducement Plan and applicable award agreements covering each grant.

