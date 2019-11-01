Synaptics Incorporated : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics Announces Inducement Grants for Dean Butler under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Log in
11/01/2019 | 04:18pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), (the 'Company'), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced that effective October 31, 2019, the Board has granted Dean Butler, the Company's newly-appointed Chief Financial Officer, equity awards under the Synaptics Incorporated 2019 Inducement Equity Plan (the 'Inducement Plan'), used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of the Company (or following a bona fide period of non-employment) as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Board has granted Dean Butler 20,449 market stock units ('MSUs') and 20,449 performance stock units ('PSUs') that will vest annually over three years, subject to his continued service with the Company on such vesting dates and MSU achievement will be based on Company total shareholder return performance and PSU achievement will be based on Company's attainment of certain levels of non-GAAP earnings per share, each determined by the Board. Other terms of the MSU and PSU grants are as determined by the Board and set forth in the Inducement Plan and applicable award agreements covering each grant.

About Synaptics:
Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of human interface technology, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics' broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company's rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA) www.synaptics.com.

Join Synaptics on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

Synaptics, and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:David Hurd
Synaptics
+1-408-904-2766
david.hurd@synaptics.com

Source: Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics Incorporated published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 20:17:10 UTC
