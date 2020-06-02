Synaptics Incorporated : Title and Summary Summary ToggleSynaptics to Host Virtual Investor Day Event on June 9, 2020

Log in
Synaptics to Host Virtual Investor Day Event on June 9, 2020

06/02/2020

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This website contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements may include words such as 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'plan,' 'target,' 'strategy,' 'continue,' 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' variations of such words, or other words and terms of similar meaning. All forward-looking statements reflect our best judgment and are based on several factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risks as identified in the 'Risk Factors,' 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and 'Business' sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our most recent fiscal year, and other risks as identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission reports. Forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we do not have, and expressly disclaim, any obligation to publicly release any updates or any changes in our expectations, or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based. Our actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that had not been completed as of the date of this filing.

Disclaimer

Synaptics Incorporated published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 21:55:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 331 M - -
Net income 2020 35,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 284 M 2 284 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 861
Free-Float 50,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,22 $
Last Close Price 67,10 $
Spread / Highest target 50,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael E. Hurlston President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nelson C. Chan Executive Chairman
Dean Butler Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patrick Worfolk Chief Technology Officer & VP-Corporate Research
Keith Geeslin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYNAPTICS INCORPORATED-4.39%2 140
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-3.93%36 526
HP INC.-26.37%21 632
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-12.36%13 382
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-38.46%12 512
GOERTEK INC.16.97%10 163
